Clone High Revival Confirms Max Release Date

Clone High is finally returning with new episodes very soon after such a long wait, and now fans now when exactly to tune in as the Clone High reboot series has confirmed its new release date with Max! Clone High Season 2 is still one of the most surprising new releases of the last few years as the series ended on quite the massive cliffhanger nearly two decades ago. But as the series gets ready to return for two new seasons, fans have gotten the first look at the new cast of characters and new situations these clone teens will be getting into.

Clone High Season 2 will be making its premiere later this month as part of the new wave of releases coming to the Max streaming service when it fully transforms from its current HBO Max identity to just Max. Hitting the Max streaming service on May 23rd, Clone High will premiere its first two episodes with two new episodes streaming each Thursday after. The final two episodes will then release on June 22nd. You can check out the newest trailer for Clone High below:

How to Watch Clone High Season 2

Clone High Season 2 will premiere its first two episodes on Max on May 23rd. Returning and new additions to Clone High's cast for Season 2 include Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Donald Faison, Judah Miller, Ayo Edebiri, Vicci Martinez, Kelvin Yu, Neil Casey, Jana Schmieding, Sam Richardson, Mo Gaffney, Al Madrigal, Danny Pudi, Emily Maya Mills, Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering, Steve Kerr, Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider.

Max teases the new Clone High series as such, "This modern refresh of the Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty, and 21 Jump Street), Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Cougar Town, Scrubs) hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships."

What are you hoping to see from Clone High's new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!