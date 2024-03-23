Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Release Date Revealed With Trailer, Poster

Code Geass is making its comeback with another new anime project, and Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture has finally set its release date with a new trailer and poster! Code Geass previously celebrated its 15th anniversary milestone a few years ago with the announcement that the franchise would be continuing with a slate of new projects expanding its world and universe. Fans have seen the franchise continue with new films picking up from the original TV anime's story, and now the franchise is returning for a slate of new films taking the story to a whole new kind of level.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is a special four part new anime release for the franchise that will begin releasing in Japan on May 10th, with the second part releasing on June 7th, the third part releasing on July 5th, and the fourth and final part on August 2nd. It will be streaming with Disney+ overseas beginning in June, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication. But you can check out what to expect with the newest trailer for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture in the video above, and a special poster below.

(Photo: Sunrise)

What Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (which actually had its title changed ahead of its debut) will be directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts for Sunrise. Takahiro Kimura will be designing the characters together with Shuichi Shimamura based on CLAMP's original designs, and Kenji Kawai will be composing the music. The voice cast for the series includes the likes of Kohei Amasaki as Rozé, Makoto Furukawa as Ash, Reina Ueda as Sakuya, Kana Ichinose as Chalice, Hiroki Yasumoto as Noland, Nao Toyama as Catherine, Yumi Uchiyama as Nala, Daisuke Hirakawa as Stanley, Yasuyuki Kase as Walter, Masaaki Mizunaka as Divock, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff, Ryota Ohsaka as Heath, Soma Saito as Arnold, Hirofumi Nojima as Greed, and Yuki Ono as Gran.

If you wanted to check out the original Code Geass anime for yourself, you can check it out with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and even on Pluto TV. The anime is teased as such, "The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar and parts of the world are under the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with a great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessing…or a curse?"

How are you liking the look of the new Code Geass anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!