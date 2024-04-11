Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Poster Hypes Part One

It looks like Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture is gearing up for its launch. In May 2024, the new Code Geass franchise will go live with its first act. Now, the anime has posted two new promos for fans, and they put the hit IP center stage.

As you can see below, Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture looks like it will be a worthy successor to the story set in motion by Lelouch. Its new key visual brings two new faces to the front alongside an impressive piece of mech. Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture will introduce its new leads when act one starts, and their story will carry on.

(Photo: Sunrise)

After all, the new Code Geass series is slated to have four acts in total. The first will hit theaters in Japan on May 10th before act two goes live in June. As for parts three and four, they will be posted overseas on July 5th and August 2nd. Disney+ has already confirmed plans to stream Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture act one starting in June. So thankfully, fans will not have to wait long for the movie's global release.

Now if you are not caught up with Code Geass ahead of this big premiere, take a breath. You can always brush up on the series, and Roze of the Recapture is easier to prep for than you may think. The movie has confirmed it is set in an alternate universe from the original Code Geass anime and instead follows the timeline of Code Geass' compilation movies. Initiation, Transgression, and Glorification spell out this new universe before Lelouch of the Resurrection comes into focus. And soon, Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture will carry on the story. These movies can be found on home video now, and as for the original anime, the TV series is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about Code Geass? No worries! You can read up on the anime here courtesy of its official synopsis: "The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar and parts of the world are uner the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with a great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessingor a curse?"

What do you think about this Code Geass update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!