Code Geass Trends Ahead of Attack On Titan's Finale

Attack On Titan will reach its finale with the release of the final manga this week - and you would think that would be the sole focus of anime/manga fans, at this point. However, the end of Attack On Titan has sparked a new debate: whether or not the completed series can stand against Code Geass. Both series launched in the latter half of the 2000s - although Attack On Titan has no doubt taken a much longer path to reach its end. That said, both series share a lot of similarities, such as the global conflict between warring nations, with those battles resting on giant super-weapons. However, the main point of fan debate between Attack On Titan and Code Geass seems to be the debate over their respective protagonists, Eren Yeager and Lelouch vi Britannia. See what fans are saying, below:

Comparison OVER never wanna see eren get compared to lelouch ever again — miguel (@thegxnxsis) April 7, 2021 With Attack On Titan now done, fans don't think there should ever be a comparison between Eren and Lelouch again.

The Smartest Is... Yall weebs is wildin. Lelouch will outsmart Eren 10 times out of 10 easily pic.twitter.com/5dxSZPUUxt — coach_casanova (@KeltonIssa) April 7, 2021 Fans are all in for the debate over who pulled off the better plan: Eren or Lelouch. Where do you stand?

Better Ending Is... I'm surprised you haven't been ratio'd by angry aot stans yet, but yeah you're absolutely right. Aot is still a 9/10 for me, but Code Geass is just on a whole other level. — R•¥@|_G0|}¥SS€¥ (@g0DySsEy) April 7, 2021 The ratios will ultimately tell the tale.

Don't Scare Me What happened 😭Eren look like he been on some revolutionary type shit. Don't tell me, he chickened out on being savage? — Lilith's Only Begotten Son🖤 (@KenzoHeartnette) April 8, 2021 Fans who haven't read Attack On Titan's final chapter are now worried AF that they're going to be let down.

So Tired Of This... ong bro tired of these comparisons 😭 — miguel (@thegxnxsis) April 7, 2021 Then there are the fans who are just tired of having the manga/anime they enjoy pitted against each other. It's okay to enjoy both Code Geass and Attack On Titan.

Eran IS Lelouch Don't disrespect Lelouch like that. — ً (@GodIhand) April 8, 2021 A lot of fans are ultimately seeing echoes of Lelouch in Eren Yeager - but a lot of them also note it's more of a bootleg version of Lelouch.