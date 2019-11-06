Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection Reveals Blu-ray, DVD Release

Code Geass is one of anime’s top series, and it made a comeback not too long ago. The show returned to the screen with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection. The film earned praise from fans as it reimagined the series following an alternate ending. And now, fans know when they will be able to check out the continuation at home.

Recently, Funimation began to promote its presence at Anime NYC. It was there the company confirmed the release window of Lelouch of the Resurrection, and it turns out the anime will hit home video next year.

“To celebrate the home video release of Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection (coming to home video February 2020), Funimation is bringing some special guests, panels and autograph sessions to the show,” Funimation confirmed.

So, there you have it! Funimation will bring Lelouch of the Resurrection to Blu-ray and DVD next February. Over in Japan, the anime will hit shelves next month, so audiences will not need to wait overseas. There is no word on what features will come with the movie, but fans are hoping they will get an inside look at how Code Geass made its comeback.

If you happen to be attending Anime NYC, then you will definitely want to check out this panel on Code Geass. The event will welcome writer Ichiro Okouchi, character designer Takahiro Kimura, and the voice of C.C. Yukana at a panel. There will also be a screening of Lelouch of the Resurrection so fans can check out the film before it hits home video next year in the U.S.

Will you be picking up this anime on home video? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.