Cowboy Bebop Cosplay Brings Big Shot's Judy to Life

One awesome Cowboy Bebop cosplay has brought Big Shot's Judy to life! Cowboy Bebop remains one of the most popular and influential original anime series of all time, and while the central cast is why its held in such high regard, much of the appeal of the series comes from all of the world building we get around its central bounty hunters. One of the most fun aspects of this was a special program we'd occasionally get to see running in the background, Big Shot, that kept bounty hunters up to date with the biggest and hottest bounties available.

Big Shot was a hilariously over the top series that highlighted more of the "cowboy" of the Cowboy Bebop series, and at the center of it all was the two main hosts, Punch and Judy. The two of them would offer up all sorts of fun banter while informing bounty hunters (and fans) about the next important part of the story, and it's one element that would be fun to see return in some form in the upcoming live-action series coming to Netflix. Until then, one of the hosts, Judy, has come to life through some awesome cosplay from @elle_pastelle on Instagram! Check it out below:

Cowboy Bebop is currently in the works with a new live-action series coming to Netflix, and it has been confirmed for a released later this Fall. Making matters more interesting is that original composer behind the original anime series, Yoko Kanno, has been tapped to compose the music for the new live-action adaptation as well. We have yet to get a concrete look at the new series just yet, but fans have already gotten hyped for the series after a first look at the main trio revealed John Cho's Spike Spiegel hair.

Cowboy Bebop's new Netflix series currently includes a cast of John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell as Vicious, Elena Satine as Julia, Geoff Stults as Chalmers, Tamara Tunie as Ana, Mason Alexander Park as Gren, Rachel House as Mao, Ann Truong as Shin, Hoa Xuande as Lin, and many more. It's yet to be revealed whether or not Punch and Judy will be a part of this new adaptation, but it certainly would be fun to see.

What do you think of Cowboy Bebop's upcoming live-action series on its way to Netflix? What do you want to see from the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!