Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Has Fans Fawning Over John Cho and His Hair

It is no secret that anime and Hollywood haven't mixed well to date. From Ghost in the Shell to Dragonball Evolution, big-money takes on anime never pan out with audiences overseas. Netflix is hoping to change up that reputation with its coming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, and a new look at the show has everyone geeking over John Cho.

And to be honest? We cannot blame them. Cho was a big standout in Cowboy Bebop's Geeked Week update, and his hair took center stage.

As you can see below, the fandom is giving all the kudos to Cho and his hair in light of Netflix's sneak-peek. The company announced earlier today that Cowboy Bebop is set for a fall premiere, and that is not all! The live-action series will bring back Yoko Kanno to do the music, and this request has been firm with fans since day one. The anime is in part defined by its music, so Kanno's return as composer was non-negotiable.

This news was all positive for fans, but netizens were quick to pivot away to Cho. His luscious curly locks were on full display and set in Spike Spiegel's hair style. Even celebrities like Mindy Kaling were taken back by his gorgeous hair. And if Netflix keeps this style up for Cho in the actual show, fans are in for a treat.

At this time, fans aren't sure when exactly Cowboy Bebop will drop, but it is coming this fall. Cho will lead the ensemble cast as Spike while Daniella Pineda plays Faye Valentine and Mustafa Shakir brings Jet Black to life.

