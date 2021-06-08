Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Has Fans Fawning Over John Cho and His Hair
It is no secret that anime and Hollywood haven't mixed well to date. From Ghost in the Shell to Dragonball Evolution, big-money takes on anime never pan out with audiences overseas. Netflix is hoping to change up that reputation with its coming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, and a new look at the show has everyone geeking over John Cho.
And to be honest? We cannot blame them. Cho was a big standout in Cowboy Bebop's Geeked Week update, and his hair took center stage.
As you can see below, the fandom is giving all the kudos to Cho and his hair in light of Netflix's sneak-peek. The company announced earlier today that Cowboy Bebop is set for a fall premiere, and that is not all! The live-action series will bring back Yoko Kanno to do the music, and this request has been firm with fans since day one. The anime is in part defined by its music, so Kanno's return as composer was non-negotiable.
This news was all positive for fans, but netizens were quick to pivot away to Cho. His luscious curly locks were on full display and set in Spike Spiegel's hair style. Even celebrities like Mindy Kaling were taken back by his gorgeous hair. And if Netflix keeps this style up for Cho in the actual show, fans are in for a treat.
At this time, fans aren't sure when exactly Cowboy Bebop will drop, but it is coming this fall. Cho will lead the ensemble cast as Spike while Daniella Pineda plays Faye Valentine and Mustafa Shakir brings Jet Black to life.
What do you think of Cho's hair in this reel? Are you excited to see him in Cowboy Bebop? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Love It
no one:
absolutely no one:
me: john cho’s cowboy bebop hair pic.twitter.com/veVj8OLTIA— William Yu 유규호 (@its_willyu) June 8, 2021
Ten Out of Ten
Omg John Cho as Spike Spiegel looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/6IEipaDt35— Walker, Power Ranger (@WalkrPowrRangr) June 8, 2021
RIP Us
JOHN CHO’sHAIR OH MY GOD HIS HAIR OH MY GOD
We are all gonna die when this poster drops EEEEEEEEEEE https://t.co/6h53kCaqsS— 🗽Sydette Cosmic Gorgon 🇬🇾 (@Blackamazon) June 8, 2021
You Have Our Attention
Cant wait for the live action cowboy bebop and John Cho is the perfect spike spiegel pic.twitter.com/ReTQRcnPTE— uzerru (@spoooky_boiii) June 8, 2021
We Feel You
This lustrous John cho hair— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 8, 2021
Serving Left and Right
Don’t mind me, I’m just losing my mind over how much of a serve John Cho as Spike in Cowboy Bebop is #NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/l6H9BT69AM— Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) June 8, 2021
Two for Two
Yoko Kanno's music is ESSENTIAL to Cowboy Bebop. This is so important.
Also, John Cho's hair!!!!! https://t.co/RyukUY4MJ1— SariWritesThings (@sariswhimsy) June 8, 2021
Oh No
I was kinda worried about John Cho specifically being Spike in the Cowboy Bebop live action because he's so old but I didn't realize one of my fears would be because he looks like asian Don Knotts pic.twitter.com/gBoEEFuywG— Troy Thomas (@AZSenatorTroy) June 8, 2021
Deep Breath
john cho's spike hair,, the GASP i let out https://t.co/eAZK6SSdjQ— iana murray (@ianamurray) June 8, 2021
Privacy Please
i am thinking about john cho's head of hair for the rest of the day so i trust you'll respect my privacy in this very emotional time— all hat no cowboy (@misandrywitch) June 8, 2021