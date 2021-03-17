Cowboy Bebop's Creator Wants Fans to Know One Thing About Its Live-Action Series

✖

Netflix has been open about its interest in anime over the years, and the streaming giant has made it clear it wants to dominate the medium overseas. With a slew of original shows on hand, Netflix is branching out its reach with anime to include live-action adaptations. In fact, Netflix just finished filming its take on Cowboy Bebop, and a curious interview from the anime's creator has resurfaced in light of the news.

The conversation (via Otaquest) dates back to 2019 when news was first shared of Netflix's live-action plan. It didn't take long for Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe to be asked about the whole ordeal. It was there the artist said he read the concept for Netflix's plan and gave notes, but he was not sure whether his suggestions would be used.

"That’s right. I read the initial concept and provided my opinions, but I’m not sure if they will be reflected in the final product," Watanabe said.

Continuing, the creator said he would have a soured view of the live-action romp should it ignore his notes. But in the end, Watanabe made sure to stress he has no power in impacting or stopping the production. It all comes down to Sunrise, the studio that produced Cowboy Bebop back in the day.

"I have no choice but to pray and hope that it will turn out good. Also, for Cowboy Bebop” I don’t have any right to stop it. Those rights are in the hands of Sunrise, so if you have a complaint, please send it to them."

Currently, there is no word on when Cowboy Bebop will go live on Netflix. The series finished filming this month, so fans are hopeful a teaser or poster will surface by the end of summer. And if we are lucky, the whole series will debut before 2021 rolls into a new year.

