Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop: First Reactions Hit Social Media





Cowboy Bebop’s live-action adaptation is set to arrive on Netflix later this month, specifically on November 19th, and reviews are beginning to come in on social media on the new series that ventures into “hallowed ground,” for many anime fans. With the series starring the likes of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, anime fans have been wondering if the series will be able to ascend to the same heights as the original series or if it will fail to capture what made the original television show such a legend in the medium.

If you haven’t had the chance to see the recently released trailer from Netflix, the streaming service gave us a new look earlier this fall at the new takes on Spike, Jet, and Faye as well as the world that makes up Cowboy Bebop:

Fun Times Ahead

https://twitter.com/AaronsPS4/status/1459059737429905416?s=20

A Mixed Bag

https://twitter.com/mistermainevent/status/1459179658449014784?s=20

Digging It

https://twitter.com/afillari/status/1459050223418818561?s=20

Ruh Roh

https://twitter.com/davidehrlich/status/1459177618327146534?s=20

Rebirth Of The Cool

After screening @netflix's Cowboy Bebop, I just have to say it's the 'Rebirth of the cool!" @bebopnetflix is a true homage to fans, giving a faithful depiction of everyone's favorite big shots. Premiering Nov 19th: See ya soon space cowboys! #CowboyBebop pic.twitter.com/zwq9vGna8T — Amanda Taylor Candidate Missouri HD103 (@geeklyamanda) November 11, 2021

A Blast

https://twitter.com/WhatsUpFandomPC/status/1458860772394774531?s=20

Not A Fan

https://twitter.com/RafaelMotamayor/status/1459173329504509956?s=20

50/50

https://twitter.com/McNastyPrime/status/1459127383533887490?s=20

