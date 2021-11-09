Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Shows Off Anime’s Original Cast in Japanese Dub Trailer

Netflix has showed off the original Cowboy Bebop cast returning for the live-action series with the Japanese dubbed trailer for the new series! Fans of the classic original anime series had been cautiously optimistic over how the series would be translated into live-action for its new adaptation with Netflix. While looks at the series shared new looks at how the anime is coming to life, there have been some major efforts to help bridge this new series with that first anime such as original director Shinichiro Watanabe and composer Yoko Kanno returning for the new effort.

One of the biggest bridges to that original anime series, however, was when Netflix announced that the original voice cast behind the anime would be returning to provide the voices for their respective characters in the new live-action version. Now fans can get an idea of what that will look and sound like (and make the choice as to which version of the series they’ll be watching), with the debut of the Japanese dubbed audio version of the recent trailer Netflix had dropped earlier this month. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/NetflixJP_Anime/status/1457892451641806849?s=20

With the original Japanese voice cast returning from the classic anime, that means fans can hear the voices of Koichi Yamadera as Spike, Taiten Kusunoki as Jet, Megumi Hayashibara as Faye, Norio Wakamoto as Vicious, Gara Takashima as Julia, Tsutomu Taruki and Miki Nagasawa as Punch and Judy, Takaya Hashi as the Teddy Bomber, Kenyu Horiuchi as Gren, Masako Isobe as Mao, and Romi Park and Hikaru Midorikawa as Shin and Lin. If you wanted to check out that original anime, you can currently find it on Netflix.

As for the new series, Cowboy Bebop will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on November 19th. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the new series as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

What do you think of the Japanese dubbed trailer for Cowboy Bebop? Which version of the series will you be checking out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!