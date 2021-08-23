Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Reveals First Look Images From Live-Action Series

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop is set to arrive later this year, and Netflix has revealed the first look images from the new live-action series! This live-action adaptation is set to explore the galaxy with Spike Spiegel, Jet, and Faye Valentine as they search for bounties that can keep a roof over their heads. With the streaming service sharing new images from the series, it definitely seems as if the characters played by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda are the spitting image of their anime counterparts, from the series that debuted in 1998 and has become one of the most legendary anime series of all time.

Based on the beloved anime series, Cowboy Bebop is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec serves as showrunner.

Original anime series director Shinichiro Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine. The official description for Netflix's Cowboy Bebop reads as such:

"Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them."

Check out the first look images from Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop below, and let us know your thoughts! What do you think of this first look at the upcoming anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Bebop.