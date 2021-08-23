Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Confirms Release Date

✖

Cowboy Bebop became one of the biggest anime series of all time, thanks in part to combining slick animation, a riveting story, and a soundtrack that is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, even outside of anime, and Netflix is looking to introduce it to a new generation with its upcoming live-action adaptation. With the series bringing to life the likes of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, the famous bounty hunters that make up the crew of the Bebop, fans won't have to wait long before seeing the anime heroes take flight.

Via an official press release, Netflix dropped the bombshell that Cowboy Bebop's live-action series would be releasing on November 19th, giving anime fans a brand new look at the series that was originally directed by Shinichiro Watanabe.

Along with the release date, Netflix also released this official description of the upcoming series, with the streaming service sticking close to the source material not only with this layout, but also with the new images that have been released to give fans a sneak peek at the long-awaited series:

"Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

(Photo: Netflix)

Based on the beloved anime series, Cowboy Bebop is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec serves as showrunner. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine."

