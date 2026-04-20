Black Clover’s Ending Draws Near With a New Update From Shonen Jump

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga! After 11 years of serialization, Yuki Tabata’s hit action-fantasy series Black Clover is closer to its finale than ever. The manga entered its Final Arc in 2022 before transitioning to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine on a quarterly schedule in 2023. Since then, the manga has been releasing two to three chapters each quarter, focusing on the final battle against Lucius Zogratis and the chaos that befell the Clover Kingdom. The manga returned with three chapters on January 5th, 2026, as part of the Winter 2026 Jump GIGA issue and concluded the fight against the final villain. For quite a while, the magazine has been promoting the series’ finale with terms such as Climax and Super Climax, which is why it’s been difficult to determine which issue will contain the final chapters.

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However, it’s clearer than ever now that the upcoming Spring 2026 issue will wrap up the story. Not only is the magazine promoting the Story Climax, but the official X handle of the manga is commemorating the story’s conclusion with free chapters on the official Shonen Jump Plus website, only for Japanese fans. The first 214 chapters will be available until April 23rd, and the remaining chapters will unlock from April 24th to April 30th. Meanwhile, the upcoming issue will include three chapters, which will be released on May 1st. Shonen Jump only unlocks full chapters of series that are about to end, which means the story is all set for its finale a few days from now.

Black Clover Has Exciting Surprises For Fans in The Jump GIGA Spring 2026 Issue

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Now that the fight against Lucius has concluded, all that’s left is to deal with the aftermath of the devastating battle. Apart from the three chapters, the new issue will also include multiple merchandise appendices and an interview with Gakuto Kajiwara, the voice behind Asta in the anime. We can expect the voice actor to discuss not only the manga’s ending but also the anime’s return. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series, including Black Clover.

In the previous issue, the final battle against Lucius Zogratis ended with the victory of the Magic Knights, bringing peace to the Clover Kingdom. However, the battle also results in the tragic death of Julius Novachrono, who died after using his Time Magic to save the Kingdom as his final act as the Wizard King. After the beloved Wizard King’s departure, the future of the kingdom is left uncertain, since it’s left without a leader.

Before taking his final breath, Julius entrusts the future of the Clover Kingdom to his most trusted knights, Yami Sukehiro, William Vangeance, Asta, and Yuno, who were all there to witness the last heroic act of the beloved Wizard King. Now that the story is almost over, someone has to fill in the spot, and it just might be one of those four characters.

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