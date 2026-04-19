New Dragon Ball Super Remake Trailer Confirms Surprise Return From Major Villain

Dragon Ball Super has dropped a new trailer for its now in the works remake anime, and with it has confirmed that it’s going to feature a major return that fans did not expect to see in action. As part of the celebration for Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary, the franchise is set to make its comeback in a huge way. The first is a brand new, enhanced anime series that will be tackling the TV anime from the very beginning. But there’s a bigger surprise hidden within Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus was previously announced earlier this year as a special remake version of the Battle of Gods arc. Taking the stage , Dragon Ball Super: Beerus dropped a new trailer for the remake and confirmed that it’s also going to feature Frieza within it as well. Meaning this remake is likely going to include the events of the Resurrection F arc within it too. You can check out the new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus below.

What to Know for New Dragon Ball Super Anime Remake

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut in Japan sometime later this Fall, but a concrete release date or international release plans have yet to be confirmed as of this time. The new series will be an enhanced version of the Battle of Gods arc seen in the first TV anime, but the final moments of this new trailer tease that we’ll also be seeing Frieza make his return as well. This seems to be a seen that was not featured in the TV anime, and might end up leading to a full remake of the Resurrection F arc as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is teased to be an “enhanced” version of the Battle of Gods arc, and will feature “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” This further lends credence to the additional new materials featuring Frieza, and that’s something that Goku voice actor Masako Nozawa teased fans about during the panel as well.

Dragon Ball Super Teases Frieza Anime Remake Coming Next

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“The new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus was finally revealed! What did you all think?,” Nozawa began. “The battle between Goku and Beerus was so thrilling and epic! Then…Frieza appears at the end! I hope you’re all excited for the powered up, enhanced edition of Goku and Frieza’s battle!” Nozawa further teases that this new remake is going to feature Goku’s next battle against Frieza as well, and thankfully confirms that this new series is going to go far beyond the Battle of Gods arc.

Dragon Ball Super is planning to go even further than that too with a new anime for the next major arc from the manga as well. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc seen in the manga release, but there’s currently no release date or window set for this project as of this time. With this new remake covering both Beerus and Frieza, we’re getting a huge lead into the next era of the franchise.

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