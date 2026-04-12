Creator of Crunchyroll’s Major Fantasy Anime Addresses Major Change in Season 2: “Climax From The Very Beginning”

The highly anticipated Spring 2026 anime season is finally here and all set to premiere the second season of Crunchyroll’s action fantasy anime, Wistoria: Wand and Sword. As the first month of the season, April is an exciting month for anime fans with several new series, and as always, most of them will begin streaming on Crunchyroll. Following the first season’s success in 2024, Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime sequels of the year. The anime is based on a light novel by Fujino Omori, the author of the acclaimed series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? A sequel season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword was confirmed right after the finale, and further details were shared during the anime’s first anniversary in July 2025, including a gorgeous visual by manga artist Toshi Aoi to hype up the series.

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Last month, the anime revealed a new key visual and a promotional video, unveiling the opening and ending themes. The opening theme song, titled BELIEVERS, is being performed by the J-pop band ASH DA HERO, while Reachlight serves as the ending theme courtesy of Shuyi. Now that the anime is all set for its return, the novel’s author, Fujino Omori, and manga illustrator Toshi Aoi discuss the series and the second season.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Creator Talks About Season 2’s Arc

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

In an interview with Mantan Web, the duo talks about their long-standing partnership and the anime. When asked about what aspects of Season 2 the audience should look forward to, Omori replied, “When the director greeted the cast, he said, ‘Season 2 is a climax from the very beginning,’ and I think that sums it all up. We’re making the Terminaria arc like a theatrical film. We’ve been working towards this point since volume 1. As for what happens after that…please look forward to it!”

Both creators are involved in the production process of the anime, and their contribution this time is even more than in the first season. In the first season, Omori even wrote the original scenes for the anime, and Aoi drew the storyboard for the opening theme and the first episode, along with some key frames. Fujino also hyped the graduation arc, where a major incident takes place that will have an impact on Will’s life.

The story is going to be more intense in Season 2, which is why the creators and the animation studio are putting more effort into the series. The first season ends two months after the all-student Praxis incident, and things have finally settled down in the academy as the students resume their studies.

While they are all striving for the top, the obstacles in Will’s journey never seem to end. His journey has taken a major turn now that graduation is closer than ever. He has a major disadvantage since he can’t perform even the most basic spells, which hinders his progress. However, he also doesn’t have any chance of becoming a Magia Vander if he doesn’t graduate. Furthermore, more enemies will keep appearing to threaten the peace of the world.

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