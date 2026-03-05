Major Fantasy Anime Hypes Crunchyroll Return With Season 2 Trailer

The Spring 2026 anime season is only a month away, and the second season of Crunchyroll’s action fantasy anime, Wistoria: Wand and Sword. April is going to be an exciting month for anime fans with several new series, and as always, most of them will begin streaming on Crunchyroll. Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime sequels of the year, especially after its surprising success in 2024. The series is based on a light novel by Fujino Omori, the author of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

A sequel season was confirmed right after the finale, and further details were shared during the anime’s first anniversary on July 6th, 2025, including a gorgeous visual by manga artist Aoi Toshi to hype up the series. As the release date approaches, the anime has shared a new key visual and a promotional video, which unveils the opening and ending themes. The opening theme, titled BELIEVERS, is being performed by the Jpop band ASH DA HERO, while Reachlight serves as the ending theme courtesy of Shuyi.

When Is Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Coming Out?

The anime will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll for global fans, and the release date and time will be shared shortly before its premiere. Crunchyroll has yet to drop its complete Spring 2026 anime schedule, where the information regarding the streaming will be available. Furthermore, you can expect the anime to stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS when it hits. Apart from the opening and ending themes, the voice actors have also been revealed, and they will be returning in the second season.

What to Expect From Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

Season 1 finale concludes the battle against the Evil Grand Duke, a high-ranking dungeon monster. The story deals with the aftermath of the incident as Will and his peers resume their daily lives despite the challenging ordeal. Will’s team surviving against such a monster was nothing short of a miracle, but the fact that they were set up against it is a foreboding of something ominous taking place in the near future. The finale sheds light on the complexity of the mysterious young boy named Finn, indicating that he will play a major role in the story going forth.

It’s been two months since the all-student Praxis incident, and things have finally settled down in the academy as the students resume their studies, as they all strive for the top. Will’s journey will continue to get even more challenging from here on out, as there are as many obstacles on his path to becoming a Magia Vander. The first season released 12 episodes in 2024, and you can catch up on it before Season 2 drops.

