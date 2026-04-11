Japan’s Top 10 Most Loved Anime Villains Have Been Revealed

Villains are core elements of any story, and the same holds true in the anime industry. Antagonists often carry weight equal to the protagonists, sometimes even more. From strong moral conflicts to the choices they make, these characters leave a lasting impression on fans. While some are deeply complex, others are simply fun and iconically evil, becoming etched in fans’ hearts.

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Recently, in anime’s home country of Japan, a poll conducted via the ranking.net outlet asked fans to vote for the most beloved anime villains of all time. The top 10 features a diverse lineup that might surprise fans. Here are the ten most beloved villains in Japan right now.

10) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Making it into the top 10 is also Meruem from Hunter x Hunter, a villain unlike any other. A fun piece of trivia about him is that he never even meets the series’ main protagonist, Gon, yet he remains one of the most impactful antagonists for fans.

His enigmatic presence comes from his growth, not just as a villain, but as a character with a complex moral compass. As the king of the Chimaera Ants and the strongest among them, he initially seeks to protect his species. However, his interactions with humans lead him to develop a depth and humanity rarely seen in others in the story. It’s no surprise that Meruem ranks among the top 10 villains in Japan.

9) Muska (Castle in the Sky)

Image courtesy of Ghibli Studios

Muska is the only villain from an anime film to make the list, and his inclusion is an outstanding feat. One of Studio Ghibli’s most iconic antagonists, his presence here speaks to how perfectly he embodies the essence of a Ghibli villain.

An old-school, classic antagonist, Muska operates with composure, carefully analysing situations to create chaos. He stands as a perfect example of an anime film villain. It’s great to see such a character represented, highlighting the diversity of Japan’s anime landscape.

8) Tomura Shigaraki (My Hero Academia)

Image via Studio Bones

Tomura Shigaraki is one of the most defining villains in shonen, perfectly representing the genre. With the recent final season gaining attention among fans, his character fully showcases what he was meant to embody: a hero-like figure who ultimately walked down the wrong path, becoming a compelling antagonist.

What makes him even more iconic is his original Decay ability, a power that truly symbolises destruction and aligns with his intentions. Until the very end, Shigaraki stood his ground, drawing fans to resonate with him, perfectly capturing what makes a great villain.

7) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto Shippuden)

Itachi Uchiha’s early presence in the story made him seem like a cool, enigmatic villain, existing mainly as part of his brother’s journey. However, as the story progressed and his past was revealed, it became clear why his character truly mattered. Itachi is the kind of character who became a villain for the greater good of society, a defining trait that makes him deeply compelling.

There are a few elements that make a character this unforgettable. Even after his death in an emotional encounter with his brother, he returns during the final war in a role that further elevates his legacy. Itachi is a villain who will be hard to forget, and his place in Japan’s top 10 perfectly reflects that.

6) Shinsuke Takasugi (Gintama)

Image courtesy of BN Pictures

No one would have expected Gintama to deliver a serious villain, let alone someone like Shinsuke Takasugi. He represents what happens when a person loses everything and is left with nothing but a desire for destruction. On the surface, he may seem similar to Shigaraki, but what truly sets him apart is his deep, shared history with the main character.

At the same time, the sheer surprise of Gintama producing a villain as compelling as Takasugi only elevates his presence. He stands out as one of the most realistic antagonists in the series, and it’s great to see that Japanese fans recognise that as well.

5) Dio Brando (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Image Courtesy of David Production

Considering this is a list of the most beloved anime villains, it would have been almost insulting if Dio Brando hadn’t made it. Dio is a character who has left a lasting imprint on fans for many reasons, with one of the most striking being his iconic presence; his poses and dialogue alone make him incredibly memorable.

His characterisation fully embodies what a classic villain should be, with traits like ego, determination, and selfishness making him stand out even more. There’s little surprise that Dio ranks so highly on the list, reflecting the widespread admiration for his character across the globe.

4) Baikinman (Anpanman)

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Much like how Tom from Tom and Jerry serves as an iconic “villain” in Western media, especially among younger audiences, Baikinman from Anpanman holds a similar role in Japan. This alone explains why he remains one of the most beloved anime villains of all time, even in the modern era.

It reflects how fans cherish the playful silliness of such characters; villains who exist purely to entertain can be just as impactful as those with complex plans and moral depth. It’s great to see a character like Baikinman still being recognised and ranked so highly.

3) Kenjaku (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most modern anime series, so it’s no surprise that its main villain has earned a spot on the list. However, Kenjaku’s inclusion among the most beloved anime villains goes beyond the series’ popularity; it stems from how deeply the character is written. With plans spanning centuries and as the mastermind behind the Culling Game, Kenjaku stands out as a heavily layered antagonist.

Up until the end, he continued to surprise fans with his actions. That said, the character isn’t without flaws, which largely come from Jujutsu Kaisen not fully exploring his potential. The series’ ending shifts his presence in a way that feels like a missed opportunity, as his depth could have been pushed even further, possibly earning him an even higher rank on the list.

2) Dabi (My Hero Academia)

Courtesy of Toho Animation

It is certainly surprising that another My Hero Academia character made it onto the list, though it could be influenced by the recent surge in popularity from the final season. What’s even more unexpected is Dabi’s inclusion, especially since he wasn’t heavily featured there. This makes it clear that Dabi is genuinely an icon among Japanese fans, likely due to how long he spent preparing for his ultimate revenge.

Dabi’s dance remains one of the most iconic moments in the series, revealing the secrets he had hidden for years as he declares his revenge against his father and family, shocking everyone. While his high ranking may seem surprising to some, he is undeniably one of the most iconic and beloved anime villains, perhaps even more so in Japan than in the rest of the world.

1) Akaza (Demon Slayer)

Image courtesy of Ufotable

Akaza is one of the most recent standout villains from the Demon Slayer franchise, especially following the global success of the Infinity Castle movie. This helps explain why he ranks among the most beloved anime villains in recent times. However, his popularity isn’t driven by the film’s success alone; it comes from the depth of his character. Akaza is a classic antagonist shaped by the harshness of society.

He is a villain with a soul, something that becomes clear when his past is revealed, showing that his human self was genuinely someone easy to sympathise with. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle elevates every aspect of his character, with his moments standing out as true highlights. As a modern anime villain, it’s completely understandable why Akaza is considered one of the most beloved, even in Japan.

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