Creed III Features Several Impressive Nods to Dragon Ball Z

There was little doubt Creed III could go the distance, and now, fans have seen just how big the series did things with its latest film. Directed by star Michael B. Jordan, the latest Creed flick is already breaking records at the domestic box office. The movie's melodrama and action reeled fans in to theaters this weekend. And if you happened to check out the film, you saw a number of anime nods on the big screen.

After all, Jordan has never been shy about his love of anime, and the actor spent a good bit of the Creed III press tour teasing the film's anime influence. Now, fans have gotten the chance to see those nods up close, and it seems the film's final fight features several epic allusions to Dragon Ball Z.

Just finished watching Creed III and damn, I just witness the best live action anime of all time 🥊 pic.twitter.com/LSluG12ind — Zero 🧢 (@zerowontmiss) March 4, 2023

As you can see above, fans have been quick to piece together nods. From Goku vs Vegeta to the former's fight with Frieza, there appears to be several shot-for-shot nods to Dragon Ball Z. Other series like Hajime no Ippo were alluded to during the battle as Adonis dodged and weaved through countless hits. And given the fractured friendship between Damian and Adonis gave fans all the Naruto Shippuden vibes. In fact, several scenes from the pair's fight could easily fit into the anime, and that is perhaps the biggest compliment an anime fan could give Jordan.

Of course, Creed III takes those tributes and makes them their own. Adonis bears the curse of the anime protagonist well and honestly? The blockbuster is probably one of Hollywood's best interpretations of the medium to date. The movie blends the best tropes in shonen and sports anime all while remaining true to its Rocky foundation. So if Hollywood wants to nail a big-budget shonen movie someday, it will want to pick Jordan's brain well beforehand.

Have you checked out Creed III already? Or is the movie on your must-see list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.