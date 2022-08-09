Akira Creator Plans to Publish New Manga Soon

Akira remains one of the most legendary anime movies in the medium. Telling the tale of a band of delinquents that find themselves wrapped up into a tale of horror that involves shady government agencies and telepaths run amok, it's no surprise to see that the film is still celebrated to this day. Now, the creator of the original manga series, Katsuhiro Otomo, is hinting that a brand new manga project is on the way, though details regarding the upcoming manga are still few and far between.

In 2019, Otomo announced that Akira would be making a return via that year's Anime Expo convention. Originally, the new Akira project was billed as a story that wouldn't be a sequel, but perhaps a retelling of the original manga that would stick closer to that story than the original movie. Over the years since this big announcement, there has been little news when it comes to the series which was set to have Sunrise produce. On top of this Akira series, Otomo had also announced that a he was working on an unrelated anime film dubbed Orbital Era, though much like the Akira continuation, there has been little news on the project since it was first announced three years ago.

Rumors are circulating that the new manga by Katsuhiro Otomo will be published "soon". However, the title and any story details about the new tale from the creator of Akira remain blanketed in secrecy.

To help illustrate Akira's longevity and influence, the story of Kaneda and Tetsuo recently appeared in Jordan Peele's Nope, with the prolific director recreating the well-known "motorcycle slide" in the original anime. The original Akira movie first released in 1988, and since the film hit theaters, no new stories have been told in this universe, though the legacy of the original simply cannot be overstated. We're certainly crossing our fingers that Otomo's new manga project will also shed a light on the previously announced projects that were previewed in 2019.

For Akira fans, the movie will also be hitting Crunchyroll later this month, marking the first time that the film has hit the streaming service.

Via Manga Mogura