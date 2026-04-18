5 Best Open World Games That Scratch Your GTA 6 Itch

Grand Theft Auto 6 feels as if it is a lifetime away, despite all signs pointing to it releasing at the end of 2026. Those who are unbelievably excited about Rockstar’s once-in-a-lifetime open-world masterpiece (we may as well already assign it Game of the Year) are almost certainly itching to play it sooner rather than later. While, sadly, it is unavailable right now, there are plenty of games that fans can get stuck into in order to scratch that insatiable itch.

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From indies and old-school open-world titles to AAA games that never quite managed to capture the same spotlight as their Rockstar-produced competition, these games are sure to entertain anyone with a GTA 6-sized hole in their heart. and are undeniably some of the best open-world games not made by Rockstar. Be sure to grab a lot of popcorn (preferably a few months’ worth) and buckle in, as these open-world games should last you just long enough to satisfy that seemingly unceasing GTA itch.

5. 171

Image Courtesy of Betagames Group

There’s a good chance you haven’t heard of 171, the seriously underrated GTA-like set in Brazil. While it is still in Early Access via Steam (at least at the time of writing), 171 has a lot to offer those who are looking for a thoroughly robust open-world crime simulator. You can take up legal and responsible part-time jobs if you so choose, cruise around in fast cars, or partake in a little criminal activity, delivering drugs, fighting rival factions, and building a criminal empire. This is all done with the grit and seriousness of GTA IV; the visual style, while filled with influences from Brazil’s real vibrant cityscapes, certainly evokes that aforementioned title.

171 is a legitimate indie attempt at recreating the GTA experience, and while it is a little rough around the edges, there is a lot to praise here. You can customize your vehicle, character, and guns, explore a genuinely living and breathing city with diverse regions, and engage with a variety of different activities. Sure, at the time of writing, there isn’t a campaign, but one is on the way, and, at the rate the developers are currently supporting 171, it very much seems like it’ll happen. If you want to experience a GTA-clone that really understands the assignment, then 171 is the perfect choice, especially as it is destined to grow exponentially.

4. The Godfather 2

Image Courtesy of EA

Despite their reputation as being easy cash grab experiences, there are some legitimately amazing movie tie-in games, one of which is The Godfather 2. Developed by Visceral Games, the same folks who created the original Dead Space, The Godfather 2 is a vibrant, richly detailed open-world game centred around taking over rivals’ businesses, building a criminal empire, and taking out enemy leaders. You’ll start with nothing, a simple shop or two you protect with your handful of soldiers; however, soon enough, you’ll have a massive entourage following you alongside numerous enterprises you’ll need to protect either through upgrades and deploying soldiers or yourself.

This was one of the few Xbox 360 titles that I genuinely wish were still available today. However, likely as a result of the licenses lapsing, EA hasn’t ported The Godfather 2 to modern consoles or even PC, making it a little hard to get your hands on. However, if you can grab a physical copy for the 360, then it is absolutely worth it. Even its predecessor, which more faithfully adapts the films but delivers the same gameplay structure in a very gritty recreation of New York, is worth playing, regardless of your attachment to the films. The Godfather 2 is easily one of my personal favorite Grand Theft Auto clones, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for something that embodies the spirit of Rockstar’s legendary series with a fun twist.

3. Saints Row: The Third

Image Courtesy of Volition

Saints Row: The Third was, for a very long time, the quintessential GTA-like. Its huge open-world city was a lot of fun to blast around in the game’s plethora of available vehicles, its story was as bombastic as it was ludicrously funny, and its gunplay catered to plenty of explosive encounters with the police. Volition crammed as many mechanics from Grand Theft Auto and, of course, the previous Saints Row titles as it could into Saints Row: The Third while ensuring to maintain a rather cartoonish, over-the-top style that would persist throughout the following entries.

Saints Row: The Third is easily the best distillation of this formula, the title that delivered it the best, and proved to be the least controversial. Its direct successor, Saints Row IV, while still plenty of fun, felt more like a lengthy DLC, while the reboot, Saints Row, was disastrous for numerous reasons I simply don’t have the word count to explain. Suffice it to say, Saints Row: The Third is a very good open-world experience that embraces the carnage and chaos inherent to the GTA series in a way that no other game really has.

2. Sleeping Dogs

Image Courtesy of United Front Games

It baffles me, 14 years later, that Sleeping Dogs, the legendarily good action-packed, narrative-focused open-world GTA-like, hasn’t gotten a sequel. The game shipped around 1.5 million copies, but its publisher, Square Enix, simply didn’t feel it was enough to justify making another game, and its developer, United Front Games, was ultimately shut down. It is a huge shame, as there is so much to love about Sleeping Dogs, and it achieves so much that GTA, all these years later, still hasn’t done.

Its moral choices and cop/triad levels made exploration and the game’s legitimately interesting narrative all the more engaging. The brutal action and utilization of your surroundings made combat feel distinctly visceral in a way even GTA V never could. Sleeping Dogs is so beloved and so well regarded all of these years later because it went above and beyond what was expected and delivered a beautiful, vibrant, richly detailed open-world that never stops surprising players.

1. Watch Dogs

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Watch Dogs is a seriously underrated series that I strongly believe could have succeeded had Ubisoft stuck to one direction. Crucially, the very first Watch Dogs, with its broody interpretation of Chicago and huge swathe of hacking mechanics, delivered a world and concept that felt fresh and exciting at the time. However, the pivot away from its darker atmosphere to its more vibrant sequel confused an experience that should have remained steadfast. Legion only further worsened matters, and now, it appears that Watch Dogs has been cancelled for good by Ubisoft.

All of that being said, despite its many flaws, Watch Dogs feels like the very best evolution of the GTA formula, something that replicates the very best aspects while building upon the expansive sandbox with genuinely enthralling interactions. The way you can utilize hacks to outsmart the cops or take down a criminal on the run is still novel to this day, and Chicago is a wonderful environment in which to unleash all of this chaos. I personally love Watch Dogs and hope, sincerely, that Ubisoft gives the series another chance. However, even if it doesn’t, the first game, and the second to a similar extent, serve as excellent alternatives to Grand Theft Auto as players wait for GTA 6.

Which open-world game like GTA would you recommend? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!