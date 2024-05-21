Mission: Yozakura Family Dub Premiere Date Announced

Mission: Yozakura Family has been airing its new episodes this Spring, and now a premiere date has finally been set for the English dub release of the anime! The new adaptation for Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga series is now a few episodes into its debut season as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. But with each new episode that has aired in Japan, fans of English dubs have been patiently waiting for their chance to check out the new anime. With a new update from Hulu revealing all of their upcoming releases for the next month, a date has finally been revealed!

As Hulu has revealed their slate of new releases for June 2024, it has also been announced that the English dub for Mission: Yozakura Family will premiere on June 17th. This unfortunately means that the English dub release will be a fair bit behind where the English subtitled episodes will be by the time it kicks off, but it's also nowhere near as long of a wait as it could have been. Fans have seen some Hulu anime series not release an English dub until several months after an anime ends its run, so it's at least not going to be far behind for Mission: Yozakura Family.

(Photo: Silver Link)

What Is Mission: Yozakura Family?

If you're curious about Mission: Yozakura Family anime and wanted to check out the English subtitled release ahead of the dub's premiere later this June, Mission: Yozakura Family is now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories). They tease what to expect from the anime as such, "A family far from ordinary?! High schooler Taiyo Asano, the 'Ultimate Introvert', lost his family in a tragic accident. The only one he could speak to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura who harbors a wild secret as the heir to a spy lineage. Her brother, Kyoichiro, a skilled spy, targets Taiyo. To save themselves, Taiyo agrees to marry Mutsumi and join the Yozakura family, embarking on an unprecedented mission!"

Running for 27 episodes in total, Mirai Minato is directing and overseeing the scripts for Silver Link. Mizuki Takahashi is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music, and the main voice cast for the Japanese audio release includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath. The English dub cast has yet to be announced.