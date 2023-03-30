Crunchyroll Launches Free-to-Watch Series Ahead of the Spring Season

If you love free anime, then the team at Crunchyroll has your back. The streaming service is the biggest backer of anime this side of Japan, and it is adding a bunch of free new titles to binge. These shows will be available through the end of April in celebration of the Spring 2023 cour. So if you need something to watch this April, buckle in for some solid hits!

According to Crunchyroll, it has added a total of seven series to its free-to-watch catalog. These titles include episodes, OVAs, and even OADs. You can check out the full list of titles below:

Birdie Wing – Season 1



Dr. Stone – Seasons 1 and 2 plus Ryusui special episode



Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear – Season 1



MIX – Season 1



Ranking of Kings – Season 1



The Ancient Magnus' Bride – Season 1 plus OVAs and OADs



Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You – Season 1



As you can see, there is a good mix of shows included in this Spring 2023 sampler. Dr. Stone is one of the top shonen series on air these days while Ranking of Kings became an underdog hit with its first season. As for Tonikawa, the show is considered one of the best romances in anime right now, so there is something for everyone to watch.

And of course, all of these titles are trying to help audiences ease into the Spring 2023 season. The cour will kick off on April 1st with Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku which will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. Several of these free titles are also rolling out new anime releases this year, so Crunchyroll wants everyone to brush up on their anime lore ahead of time. After all, we are just days away from Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage going live alongside a new season of The Ancient Magus' Bride. The Spring 2023 season will be loaded, so catch up on its biggest IPs while you can!

Will you be binging any of these free shows?Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.