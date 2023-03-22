Crunchyroll Announces Spring 2023 Lineup

It looks like Crunchyroll is coming through with another great season of anime! We are not far out from the Spring 2023 cour, and that means a ton of new shows are getting ready to go live. Despite a slow start to the year, the industry has a wave of top-tier titles slated to drop starting this April, and Crunchyroll will be streaming a number of them. So if you have your calendar ready, let's go ahead and break down what shows are coming to the streaming service next month!

Dr. Stone New World will be taking over Crunchyroll this April along with Hell's Paradise, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season two, Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season two, The Ancient Magus' Bride season two, Vinland Saga season two, and other TBA titles.

As for new simulcasts, Crunchyroll will juggle a number of them this April. Hell's Paradise will be amongst those chosen series alongside Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World and A Galaxy Next Door. And of course, Crunchyroll will be releasing a number of dubs for the Spring 2023 season. You can read the full list of incoming English dubs below:

A Galaxy Next Door



Dr. STONE New World



Dead Mount Death Play



Hell's Paradise



I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World



KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World



KONOSUBA – An Explosion on this Wonderful World!



Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear – Punch!



My Clueless First Friend



My Home Hero



Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage



Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts



The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2



The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far



The Legendary Hero Is Dead!



TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2



Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion



Yuri Is My Job!



As you can imagine, Crunchyroll will be juggling a lot as the Spring 2023 season rolls in, and it will not be alone. HIDIVE will be bringing a number of simulcasts to fans starting in April including Alice Gear Aegis Expansion, Insomniacs After School, Otaku Elf, TOKYO MEW MEW NEW season two, and TOO CUTE CRISIS. Previously, the streaming service announced plans to stream Oshi no Ko which is one of the industry's most-anticipated titles.

