Crunchyroll’s Biggest Anime Drops New Look Trailer Ahead of Final Season Return

Crunchyroll’s biggest anime is returning for its final season later this Spring, and the anime has dropped one final look ahead of its big return. With the final weeks of the Winter 2026 anime schedule rounding out their anime selections, it’s time to look ahead to what’s coming our way this Spring. April kicks off a whole new wave of anime releases, and one of the biggest franchises fans are looking forward to is actually returning for its grand finale. Now we’ve gotten one final look at how it’s all going to end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dr. Stone was one of the first major exclusive licenses that Crunchyroll really made waves with when the anime was first picked up several years ago, and now the series is preparing to come to its end with its final wave of episodes coming later this April. Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3 will bring Senku’s pursuit of science to its conclusion when it hits in just a few more weeks, and fans have gotten a cool new look at the final episodes that you can check out below.

Play video

Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3 will be making its debut in Japan on April 2nd as part of the upcoming Spring 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the final episodes for fans in outside territories much like they did for the first two seasons. It’s the perfect time to go back and catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime so far with Crunchyroll too as these final few seasons have been a lot more complicated than you would expect if you aren’t fully caught up. This final trailer also reveals the new opening theme for Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3 titled “Skins” as performed by Asian Kung-Fu Generation.

The final episodes will be featuring a returning staff from the previous two batches of episodes from the final season too. New additions to the voice cast include Kenji Nojima as Dr. Xeno, Koji Yusa as Stanley Snyder, Mariko Higashiuchi as Maya, Akira Sekine as Luna, Chiharu Sawashiro as Carlos, Taishi Murata as Max, Hiroki Yasumoto as Brody, Minami Hinata as Charlotte, Megumi Han as Chelsea, Reigo Yamaguchi as Leonard, and Seiichiro Yamashita as SAI.

What to Know for Dr. Stone’s Ending

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Dr. Stone Science Future has been setting up Senku and the Kingdom of Science for their final major goal, and they will set out to finally find out why the world turned to stone in the first place. But as fans have seen, it’s likely going to get a lot more complicated as this stone world somehow makes it to outer space during an era that it shouldn’t have been possible at all. It’s been something wild to see develop over the course of the anime thus far.

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original Dr. Stone manga ended in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine a few years ago, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see it make it to the anime ever since. But now that the end of the era is coming this April, it’s all feeling a bit more bittersweet.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!