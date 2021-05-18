Crunchyroll Expo 2021 Announces First Wave of Guests, Events

✖

Crunchyroll Expo might be virtual again this year, but don't think for a second the event is slacking off in 2021. The convention is going hard with its guest list for fans, and that isn't even considering the virtual program. Now, Crunchyroll Expo is starting to roll out info on the schedule, and fans will be delighted by what they'll find.

Not long ago, Crunchyroll Expo shared its first wave of schedule announcements for this year's virtual convention. The event, which takes place August 5-7, will feature a very special premiere of TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You OVA that will leave fans with all kinds of emotions.

As for guests, Crunchyroll shared a slew of information about the event's slate of actors, cosplayers, and more. "V-CRX attendees will be able to hear from English voice actor, Cherami Leigh (previously voiced Asuna Yuuki in “Sword Art Online,” Minako Aino/Sailor Venus in “Sailor Moon,” and Lucy Heartfilia in “Fairy Tail”)," the company revealed.

"Japanese vegetable carver, Okitsugu Kado, will return to showcase his talent of carving anime characters from vegetables. Cosplayer Vampy Bit Me and content creator Mario Bueno will be back this year to co-host Crunchyroll-Hime’s Cosplay Cup, an international cosplay competition that will take place during V-CRX."

Currently, Crunchyroll Expo is open for registration and will be free once more for fans. There are exclusive shirts up for sale now honoring the virtual convention if you'd like to snag one and wear it during the festival. You can find more details on registration here.

