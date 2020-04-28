Anime Expo Announces 2021 Dates and Refund Options for the Year

The effects of the novel coronavirus have had a huge impact on the world at large as we continue to practice social distancing in an attempt to cub the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Not only have many anime series been delayed over the last few weeks, but several major conventions set to arrive this Summer have been cancelled. This included Anime Expo 2020 among the major unfortunate cancellations, and a recent update to fans revealed how those who purchase tickets to the event can either refund their purchases or prepare for next year.

For those who previously purchased badges to the now canceled Anime Expo 2020, the official website for the convention has confirmed that no action is necessary as those badges will rollover to Anime Expo 2021 (set for July 2-5, 2021 in Los Angeles, California) on May 31st. But for those who want a refund (or change the name on the badge), you'll have to do so before the May 31st cut off.

If you wanted more information about refunding your badge before the May cut off date (after which no refund will be recognized), you can do so at the official website here. In a statement from Ray Chiang, CEO for The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation, the decision for the convention's cancellation came under major duress, "This is a day my team and I hoped wouldn’t come, but it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the cancellation of Anime Expo 2020. Our utmost concern is for the health and safety of our amazing Anime Expo community. We understand your disappointment as we are anime fans first and foremost too. As you can imagine, this was one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make in the 29 years of Anime Expo."

Continuing further, "With the COVID-19 situation continually changing, as well as more restrictions in place worldwide and in our host city Los Angeles, we can’t in good faith move forward with this year’s event. We know it will affect all of you differently and we did not come to this decision lightly."

Although the convention was looked forward to by many fans, it just wouldn't be possible given the current state of the world and still keep everyone healthy and safe. Will you be looking forward to Anime Expo next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.