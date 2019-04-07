Crunchyroll, Funimation Announce Spring 2019 Anime Line-Up

With many of the fantastic anime series from the Winter 2019 anime series wrapping up this week, it’s time to look forward to the Spring 2019 anime season. There will be plenty of new and returning offerings for fans to enjoy, and luckily there will be plenty of ways to legally stream them as they air. April’s already getting off to a strong start as soon as this Thursday, and now Crunchyroll and Funimation have begun to confirm which series they will be offering this season.

Below you’ll find a least of every confirmed series coming to either Crunchyroll or Funimation that have been announced as of this writing. Future announcements will be updated here as they are revealed. Additional listings have been added for Hulu’s announced additions as well.

Continuing series such as The Rising of the Shield Hero, Black Clover, and Fairy Tail’s Final Season will still be offered on their current streaming services, so they are not included here. Here’s what’s to come in Spring 2019, anime fans!

Crunchyroll

Fruits Basket – April 5

Bakumatsu Crisis – April 5

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – April 6

We Never Learn: BOKUBEN – April 6

Joshi Kausei – April 6

Amazing Stranger – April 6

Nobunaga Teacher’s Young Bride – April 6

Midnight Occult Civil Servants – April 7

Cinderella Nine – April 7

Yatogame-Chan Kansatsu Nikki – April 8

Ace of Diamond Act II – April 9

The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater Climax Season – April 9

Shounen Ashibe Go! Go! Goma-Chan 4th Season – April 9

Funimation

Fruits Basket – April 5 (Subbed and English Dub)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – April 6 (Subbed)

We Never Learn: BOKUBEN – April 6 (Subbed)

MIX – April 6 (Sub and English Simuldub)

Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life – April 7 (Subbed), April 27 (English Dub)

Fairy gone – April 7 (Subbed), April 28 (English Dub)

Afterlost – April 7 (Subbed), April 28 (English Dub)

RobiHachi – April 8 (Subbed), April 29 (English Dub)

YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World – April 9 (Subbed), TBA (English Dub)

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 – April 28 (Subbed), TBA (English Dub)

Hulu

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – April 6

We Never Learn: BOKUBEN – April 6

One-Punch Man Season 2 – April 9

The Spring 2019 anime is going to be an incredibly packed season with heavy hitters and dark horse contenders for fan-favorites. Luckily, there seems to be a good choice for everyone this time around! But fans will see if this continues to be the case as the weeks continue.

