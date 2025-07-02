Surprise Netflix Show Breaks Major Streaming Record With Final Season

One surprising Netflix series has broken a major record with the streaming service with the debut of its final season this week, and fans have been divided over whether or not it had a good finale. Netflix shows often find themselves in the crosshairs of fans as not only are there usually years long waits in between new batches of episodes, but fans often check them out over the course of a single weekend (sometimes even the very first night) due to how much they’ve been anticipating seeing what’s next. That’s especially true for shows that are reaching their ends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That was the case for Squid Game as not only did its first season go on to runaway success when it first made its debut with Netflix four years ago, but the second season was seemingly even more popular as it broke the records set by that first season. Now that record breaking streak has continued with Squid Game Season 3 in a surprising way as it has broken an entirely different kind of streaming record with Netflix. It’s their first show to ever debut at #1 in every single country.

Squid Game is the #1 show in the world, making history as the first Netflix series to debut No. 1 in every available country. pic.twitter.com/cpBtgz9neY — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2025

Squid Game Season 3 Breaks New Record With Netflix

Netflix has officially announced that Squid Game Season 3 is now the #1 TV Show in the world, but also the very first show to debut in that top spot in every single country. This goes to show just how massively popular of a series it’s become with the streamer since it began four years ago, but the debate over the success of its final two seasons is still ongoing among fans. Because while fans around the world might have flocked to the new season as soon as it premiered, its actual story has seemed to spark a divide over whether or not it actually worked.

Despite its Rotten Tomatoes score being immediately better received than the second season among critics, the wider public at large have had some concerns over whether or not it has stuck its landing. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk warned fans that the series wouldn’t have a happy ending, and even series star Lee Jung-jae noted how nervous he was for how fans would receive cede ending. Those worries ended up being very prescient as Squid Game fans continue to discuss the now controversial ending to the massively popular series.

Netflix

What’s Next for Squid Game?

Squid Game might have ended its story after three seasons, but it’s far from the end of the franchise. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously teased that Netflix would likely find a way to continue Squid Game following the end of his story (after seemingly bringing the creator back to write two more seasons he had to quickly figure out a story for), and the potential path has opened itself with the final season. Because there’s a particular scene that plants the seeds for a full English language remake of the series set in the United states, and that’s likely already in the works.

Reports have been popping up in the last few years about a new English language take on Squid Game with famed director David Fincher set to oversee the project, and now it seems like the series is gearing up for this next phase of the franchise. Despite its central messaging of how capitalism eventually crushes all those who try and fight against it, it’s become a huge hit that fans can’t wait to see more of. And after breaking a record like this, there’s undoubtedly going to be more of Squid Game in the future.