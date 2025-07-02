Major Shonen Jump Series Announces Its End is Coming

The world of Shonen Jump has been going through some big changes in recent years. Major movers and shakers like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen released their final chapters with the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece looking to do the same in their final saga. As more manga stories look to capitalize on the power vacuum, another big sports manga has announced that its end is on the horizon. Initially starting in 1999, this upcoming finale is sure to be one that will cause some tears to be shed as The Prince of Tennis has announced that its final chapter has been planned.

Taking to social media, The Prince of Tennis creator Takeshi Konomi confirmed that the manga will be ending its current run in around a year. Alongside sharing a brand new cover for the manga, Konomi said the following regarding the upcoming grand finale, “【The Prince of Tennis】Latest Chapter Jump SQ. August issue, featuring a cover, lead color page, and three chapters at once, goes on sale Friday, 7/4! Celebrating 26 years of Tenipuri serialization, and with 16 years… the serialization of “New Tenipuri” alongside all of you is now less than a year from its conclusion. We’d be delighted if you’d follow their heroic journey until the very end.”

The Prince of Tennis’ Time on The Court

When it comes to the shonen manga, the series has gone through some changes since its debut in the late 1990s. The Prince of Tennis’ original run in Weekly Shonen Jump ended in 2008, only to return with a series titled, “The New Prince of Tennis.” Debuting in 2009, the series has still been going strong as a manga and the anime recently focused on the U-17 World Cup Semifinal thanks to its return last year.

The first anime adaptation arrived in 2001, garnering over one hundred and seventy five episodes thanks to the production house, Trans Arts. Ever since, the series has continued via films, OVAs, and even live-action adaptations as its sequel television show explored new territory. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be seen where The Prince of Tennis will go next when it comes to its anime adaptation though fingers crossed that there will still be new projects announced with the manga’s finale on its way.

If you want to catch up on the anime, it’s available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes The Prince of Tennis’ latest time on the court, “Middle school students fought fiercely against one another in a national tournament. Now, 50 chosen representatives return to fight again as high school students! The stage is the U-17 (Under Seventeen) Japanese Representative Training Camp. Middle school students have been invited for the first time to a camp known to produce the best Japanese tennis players. National champions from Seigaku, Hyotei, Rikkai, Shitenhoji… With all the rivals from the national tournament attending, everyone eagerly awaits their reunion.”

Want to keep tabs on this upcoming Shonen Jump finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on The Prince of Tennis.