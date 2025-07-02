28 Years Later, One Piece Subtly Confirms Luffy’s One Unusual Ability He Had All Along

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc introduces a few members of the Holy Knights who invade Elbaf in hopes of forcing the Giants to join their side. Since Elbaf didn’t work under the World Government even during Harald’s reign, the World Government has lost patience and plans to use any means necessary to have an army of Giants. Shamrock Figarland, the Commander of the Holy Knights, decides to target the children first and force the Giants into submission. After he leaves the island, Gunko, Sommers, and Killingham wreak havoc on the island, completely unprovoked, in order to meet their goals. Elbaf has taken considerable damage in such a short amount of time, and it will take them a while to get back on their feet.

The only one who stood a chance against the Holy Knights was Gaban, but he also had to surrender after defeating Sommers. After seeing the threat to his son’s life, Gaban drops his weapons and willingly accepts a fatal blow from Gunko. While everyone, including most of the Straw Hats, is struggling in the Sun World, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji free Loki in the Underworld. While Hajrudin and Loki were in a futile argument, Luffy senses Chopper’s desperation and that someone injured is with him. In fact, the reason only Luffy sensed Chopper is because of a special ability he has possessed all along.

Luffy Is More Attuned to All Living Things Compared to Others

Luffy’s sharp senses go beyond the realm of instincts and ordinary Observation Haki in One Piece. Rayleigh trained Luffy for two years, so no one knows his strengths and weaknesses better than the right hand of the Pirate King. In Chapter 894, Rayleigh confirms that within the confines of Luffy’s Observation Haki, he is somehow more attuned to the feelings of all living things. Of course, Observation Haki allows a user to sense the presence, strength, and emotions of others. However, this ability is highly restrictive, and it varies from person to person. In Luffy’s case, he’s not only able to sense people’s emotions, but also that of all living things, including animals.

Rayleigh reasonably guessed that Luffy only does this subconsciously, and there’s some truth to that. Despite the distance, Luffy was the only one who sensed Chopper’s emotions. Chopper was terrified to see Gaban’s fatal injuries, and he was desperate to save the man. Unfortunately, he couldn’t do that in the Sun World, so Chopper’s only option was to get to Luffy and tend to Gaban’s injuries while filling in his Captain about the current situation. It all worked out well for the little reindeer since Luffy is ready to take on the Holy Knights.

Luffy may not be the only character who has this special variation of Observation Haki. Luffy’s little quirk may have something to do with the Voice of all Things, a mysterious and incredibly rare ability that allows someone to communicate with anything in the world. Luffy has demonstrated this ability several times in the past when he was able to understand the Sea Kings and Zunesha. However, while this ability is rare, a few others like Roger, Oden, and Momonosuke were also like that.