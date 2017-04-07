Akira, Your Name, and More Movies are Coming to Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is gearing up to add some major new movie releases to its streaming library soon with Akira, Your Name, and more coming to the streaming service! The streaming service has been growing dramatically ever since it had joined forces with Funimation and Sony, and this includes the number of major licenses it now has under its belt. While the TV anime series landscape has been dramatically changed so far, it seems that now we'll see some major shake ups in terms of the anime feature films that will be available to stream on the service as well in the coming weeks.

Crunchyroll announced during their industry panel during Crunchyroll Expo this weekend that they will be launching a new initiative that will add new movies to the streaming service every Thursday beginning on August 11th and running through October. This not only includes major releases like Akira, but releases from massive franchises too such as Free!, Fairy Tail, PSYCHO-PASS, Code Geass, Black Butler, and Jujutsu Kaisen. It's going to be a lot of heavy hitters joining the service over the next few weeks.

(Photo: MASH – ROOM – Akira Committee)

The new movies and future anime releases (as announced so far) coming to Crunchyroll break down as such:

AKIRA (August 18)

your name. (August 18)

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Wolf Children (August 25)

The Boy and the Beast (August 25)

Afro Samurai: Resurrection

Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish (August 11)

The Stranger by the Shore (August 11)

Human Lost (August 11)

Sing a Bit of Harmony (August 25)



Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (September 21)

It's a huge slate of new movies coming to the streaming service, and many of them have been incredibly hard to find on other streaming platforms. It used to be that you needed a hard copy to watch a few of these selections, and now it seems like Crunchyroll is gearing up to be not only a mainstay for TV anime releases, but anime feature films too. But now it just remains to be seen what's coming our way next!

How do you feel about this new slate of releases coming to Crunchyroll next? Which new TV anime or movies are you most excited to see first? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!