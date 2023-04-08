Crunchyroll Announces Two New Anime at Sakura-Con

Crunchyroll recently spilled the beans that the streaming service would house the upcoming fifth season of Bungo Stray Dogs, as well as the kitchen-based isekai known as Sweet Reincarnation. With these events emerging from this year's Anime Boston convention, the platform had more news to share thanks to its presence at Sakura-Con. As new and old series prepare to arrive on the streaming service, Crunchyroll is looking at a big 2023.

The first of the two series that Crunchyroll announced at this year's Sakura-Con was My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1. The isekai series introduces anime viewers to Sato Ryota, a salaryman that wakes up in quite a deadly and unexpected location, as per the official description, "Sato Ryota, a salaryman working for an exploitative company, suddenly finds himself inside an unfamiliar dungeon in a strange world where monsters drop all sorts of items as loot. With the help of a girl he happens to run into named Emily, he's able to check his own stats... and finds that all of them, both physical and magical, are at rank F (the weakest)! What's more, his level is stuck at 1 (the lowest)! Ryota is on the verge of utter despair... but then he learns that he also has "Drop Skill: All S," the most powerful unique skill there is! Can Ryota manage to survive in this bizarre world?! The strongest and weakest adventure of all is about to begin!"

Time To Fight Fire

The second series is titled Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange and focuses on firefighters that are set to save the country of Japan. Looking to arrive this fall on Crunchyroll, here's how the streaming service describes the upcoming series, "The story of how three young firefighters destined to save Japan grow in spirit! Toake Daigo burns with remarkable talent and unparalleled determination. Onoda Shun struggles against the walls blocking his own path. Nakamura Yuki hopes to become one of the few female members of the special rescue corps known as "Orange." When these three young firefighters who share the goal of becoming members of Orange come together, the story of how Japan will one day be saved begins... and what looms before them is a crisis that endangers the entire country!"

Which of these two series are you more excited for? What has been your favorite new anime of the spring 2023 anime season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Crunchyroll.