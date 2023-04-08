Edens Zero Season 2 is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Edens Zero is now airing Season 2 as one of the highly anticipated returns of the now ongoing Spring 2023 anime schedule, and although it had been stuck in a licensing limbo for the last week, Edens Zero Season 2 is now streaming with Crunchyroll! Edens Zero's first season ended with the announcement that the anime would be continuing, and with Edens Zero previously scheduled for a release this Spring overseas, fans of the Hiro Mashima manga anime adaptation were gearing up to wait a while for their chance to see the new episodes considering how long the wait was for Edens Zero's first season to hit internationally.

Edens Zero Season 1 was released with Netflix some time ago, but fans had to wait until the season wrapped up its run in Japan and a few more months to produce its worldwide release. There seemed to be the same wait destined for Edens Zero Season 2, but that's not the case! Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming Edens Zero Season 2 alongside its premieres in Japan and now have the first two episodes of the new season available streaming right now!

Shiki and his friends are heading to Crunchyroll! 💥 EDENS ZERO Season 2 premieres tomorrow!



Check out our full lineup: https://t.co/SFvaEoKIpc pic.twitter.com/yKnqsJG4Gd — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) April 7, 2023

How to Watch Edens Zero Season 2

Edens Zero Season 2 is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll, but you'll have to check it out on Netflix and catch up with Season 1 before jumping into the new episodes. As for what to expect from the new anime, Crunchyroll begins to describe Edens Zero as such, "Cosmic Era year X492… A time when countless people venture into space to travel between stars. Rebecca is a 'B-cuber' online video streamer who comes across Shiki, a young boy that can control gravity, on the robot-inhabited planet Granbell. Shiki follows the teachings of his foster guardian, the robot 'Demon King' Ziggy, and treasures his friends over everything."

The synopsis continues with, "Rebecca strikes up a friendship with Shiki, and takes him on an adventure through space, outside of the only planet he has ever known. Shiki's first time in space---new sights, new people, new everything! This is the beginning of a great and exciting adventure in space, with starry-eyed Shiki and his friends."

Are you excited to check out Edens Zero Season 2 this Spring on Crunchyroll?