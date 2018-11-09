Crunchyroll Releases Top Fall Anime By Region

The Fall 2018 anime season has been jam-packed with huge releases and returning anime series, but now that it’s been a few weeks what series are the most popular of the new season?

Crunchyroll has revealed which series are doing the best across various regions. Looking at each series’ most recent episode, and not including continuing series such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Black Clover, Crunchyroll catalogued each region’s most-viewed series to surprising results.

The biggest anime in the United States is Goblin Slayer, which completely dominates the United States (though Crunchyroll notes That Time I Reincarnated as a Slime came in a close second in some areas). This could be for a number of reasons, but it did notably get a ton of attention for the graphic violent and sexual content in its premiere episode. Crunchyroll even later added a content warning to alert unsuspecting fans.

You can check out Crunchyroll's graphics for the regions here in the gallery. As for Canada, popular series include Goblin Slayer, Sword Art Online: Alicization, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Slime nearly earned a spot in this region as well, but couldn't quite get the numbers. Top series in Latin America include Goblin Slayer, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Sword Art Online: Alicization, and Zombieland Saga. Goblin Slayer seems to be big in Brazil and Mexico.

Like in the United States, Australia’s most watched series is Goblin Slayer. In Germany, France, and Italy, and much of Western Europe, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime takes the top spot, while Eastern Europe loves JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Other top series include Sword Art Online, Zombieland Saga, Senran Kagura Shinovi Master, and Ulysses: Jeanne d’Arc and the Alchemist Knight.

In Africa, fans are partial to That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and parts of Africa and the Middle East are fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Though Crunchyroll notes that the real surprising idbitcomes in through Iraq and Syria, who are the only countries that feature the strange pregnancy series Conception in the top spot.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice. You can currently stream the series on Crunchyoll and FunimationNOW.

