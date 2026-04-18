Crunchyroll’s Best Fantasy Anime of 2026 Gets a New Release After Stunning Debut

The Spring 2026 anime season debuts the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Witch Hat Atelier, which was supposed to debut last year but was delayed due to production issues. The wait was worth it as the two-episode premiere made it clear it’s easily the best fantasy anime of the year. The series made one of the best debuts of the year with praise from both critics and fans alike, thanks to the exceptional adaptation and stunning visuals by BUG FILMS. The anime is based on an acclaimed Seinen fantasy series written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen manga magazine Morning Two since July 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the anime’s debut this month, the official website of Crunchyroll confirmed that the streaming service is launching an official Witch Hat Atelier companion podcast, titled Witch Chat. Now that the highly anticipated anime has finally made its debut, the podcast aims to take fans through discussions after each episode. The hosts will break down every episode of the anime for fans. It has already begun on April 16th, 2026, three days after the release of Episode 3. It’s available on YouTube and Spotify, and will soon be on Apple Podcasts and other podcatchers. Additionally, it is being hosted by content creator Lena Lemon and Crunchyroll’s Tim Lyu.

Witch Hat Atelier Captivates Fans With Gorgeous Visuals and an Exciting Story

Image Courtesy of BUG Films

With just three episodes released so far, the anime has captivated fans with striking visuals that do justice to the manga’s intricate art style, even though adapting a series with such a unique style into another medium is always more complicated. The gorgeous story is set in a fantasy world brimming with magic, where only those born with the ability can become witches. While magic is a part of everyone’s daily lives, only a handful of people use it. An ordinary young girl, Coco, spends her days dressmaking at her mother’s shop despite yearning to become a witch, even though she knows it will never be possible.

However, her dream finally comes true when she meets Qifrey, a talented witch, who came to her mother’s boutique. After unknowingly causing a major accident, she learns a major secret about the witches that has been hidden from the world. In order to seek her help in finding a mysterious perpetrator performing forbidden magic, Qifrey invites her to join his Atelier and grants her the opportunity to become a witch.

However, the journey ahead of her is going to be gruesome as she delves into the unknown world of witches. The series premiered is streaming both subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll and will add new episodes every Monday at 7:00 A.M. PT. Additionally, while Netflix is also streaming the anime, it’s only limited to various regions in Asia and has yet to reveal a date for fans in the U.S.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!