4 Years Later, Netflix Will Officially Stream Acclaimed High School Drama

The highly anticipated Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and Netflix is bringing a new list of series to the platform. The streaming giant kicked off the year with some of the most gorgeous and exciting anime of all time, including Cosmic Princess Kaguya and Love Through a Prism. Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases dozens of series in the first month of each quarter, Netflix brings series every month, including originals or reviving older anime. Now that April is halfway over, the platform has already begun streaming the anticipated Dorohedoro Season 2 and is all set to debut more beloved shows for fans. Right before April began, the official X handle of Netflix Anime shared a new list of series set to be added to the platform this season.

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Since the exact release dates of all these series weren’t announced at the time, What’s on Netflix reveals that My Dress-Up Darling will be coming to the platform on April 25th, 2026. The anime debuted in January 2022 and has remained one of the most popular yet controversial high school anime of all time. While Crunchyroll is streaming both seasons of the anime, Netflix hasn’t confirmed how many of them will be added this month.

What Is My Dress-Up Darling About?

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My Dress-Up Darling is a popular cosplay drama centering around Wakana Gojo, a high school boy whose hobby is crafting traditional Hina dolls, but he is socially awkward and afraid of people judging him. However, Marin, a popular and outgoing classmate, discovers his skills and urges him to help her out. As an avid cosplayer with no sewing experience, she seeks his help in making costumes.

Despite contrasting personalities, they soon become friends, and Wakana learns to appreciate his talent more. Marin gets to try unique and creative cosplays. As the story continues, their relationship deepens, making the series a heartwarming and comedic story. Written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda, the manga was published on Young Gangan, a magazine owned by Square Enix Holdings.

The manga debuted in January 2018 and reached its conclusion in March 2025. While the series has incredible reviews from fans and critics, it’s also highly controversial for its heavy use of fan service, especially since the character in question is a 15-year-old girl.

Netflix Has an Exciting Spring 2026 Anime Lineup

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On top of some of the new Spring 2026 anime coming to the platform, Netflix is also bringing some of the most famous and exciting anime that have been released in recent years. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is easily the most popular one in the list and will finally be streaming on the platform after three years in May this year. On the other hand, several anime in the list, such as Blue Lock and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, have more than one season, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet if all seasons will be added at once or if fans will have to wait longer.

Not only that, but Overlord, one of the best isekai of all time, and the series began streaming on the platform on March 31st. The Spring 2026 list includes the third film of the franchise, which was released in Japanese theaters in 2024. This is only a short list for now, and more series will be confirmed for May and June going forward.

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