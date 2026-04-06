Major Fantasy Anime Hypes Season 2 With New Crunchyroll Streaming Release

A major action fantasy is coming back for Season 2 after two years, and Crunchyroll is getting ready for it in style with a new streaming release ahead of the new season’s premiere. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now running full steam ahead with a ton of new anime releases already getting off to a hot start, but there are also a ton of major franchises that are set to return for new episodes as well. One of the most curious returns comes from the same creator behind Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wistoria: Wand and Sword made a fantastic first impression when Fujino Omori’s original light novels made its anime debut back in 2024, and the second season of the anime is now set to premiere later this month as part of a very competitive Spring 2026 slate. But to get fans ready for the new season and refresh them on everything that happened the first time around, Crunchyroll has dropped a surprise special episode of the anime to serve as a recap ahead of Season 2’s premiere.

When Does Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Come Out?

©Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee

Wistoria: Wand and Sword’s recap episode is a pretty cool move from Crunchyroll as it will lead directly into the Season 2 premiere coming on April 12th. Crunchyroll will also be streaming Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 as the new episodes debut in Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The streaming service has also confirmed that they will be offering an English dub release for the new season too, but a release schedule has yet to be confirmed as of this time.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 will feature Tatsuya Yoshihara as general director and Hidaeki Nakano as director for Acts and Bandai Namco Pictures. Sayaka Ono will be returning to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music once more. The new season will be featuring a returning voice cast from the first season, and Mai Nakahara will be joining the cast as a new addition, Clairie Serah. Given all of the strong names behind, there’s a hope that it can follow in the success of the first season.

Why You Should Watch Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

©Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee

If you haven’t gotten into Wistoria: Wand and Sword yet, now is the perfect time to get up to speed ahead of its return this Spring. Fans might have seen Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? go on for multiple seasons, spinoffs, OVA specials, and even a feature film release, but it’s because Omori does so well on expanding an intriguing world. Putting a new spin on fantasy settings, it’s been the same case for Wistoria: Wand and Sword thus far.

The series follows Will, who enrolls in a magical school with no magical abilities of his own. Wanting to get to the top of the school in order to reunite with his prodigy of a childhood friend, he’s putting all his effort into his swordsmanship in order to get the necessary credit to do so. It’s a series about pushing forward with effort against those who would look down on you, and that’s always a great core for a series.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!