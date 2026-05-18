22 Years On, Major Shonen Series’ Fans Still Await a Deserving Anime Adaptation

Atsushi Ohkubo is best known for creating the Soul Eater and the Fire Force manga, with both of them being set in the same world. While Soul Eater began serialization in June 2003, the first volume of the manga was released in Japan in June 2004. Two years after the manga’s conclusion, Ohkubo also released a prequel series, Fire Force, in 2015 to explain the setting of the world. Both series are praised for their unique world-building, thrilling action, and most of all, one of the most satisfying endings in Shonen. However, while Fire Force concluded its incredible anime adaptation this year, the same can’t be said about Soul Eater. Studio Bones released an anime adaptation in 2008 and aired 51 episodes total.

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However, the adaptation was criticized for deviating from the manga and not concluding the story even now. It’s been 17 years since the anime reached its conclusion, and it has yet to announce its return. While the Fire Force finale teased a Soul Eater anime, it’s unclear if the anime will return with a sequel or a reboot. Despite the series’ popularity, even now it’s awaiting a deserving anime.

What Is Soul Eater About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The story is set in the same world Shinra created after the second Great Cataclysm to save everyone. He reconstructed the world from scratch after everyone was incinerated and the planet was turned into a second sun. In order to break the cycle of despair and ensure that another Cataclysm wouldn’t happen again, Shinra made life a little less precious. In the new world he created, Death is something everyone is familiar with.

Soul Eater is set after the new world was brought into existence, and follows new characters in Death City. The city is home to the famous Death Weapon Meister Academy, headed by Lord Death, in order to raise Death Scythes for the Shinigami to use against the evils of the world. Instead of forging weapons through conventional means, these Death Scythes are born from human hybrids and have the ability to transform themselves into Demon Weapons.

However, they’re only able to achieve that level if they consume the souls of 99 evil beings and one witch. The story centers around Soul Eater Evans, a Demon Scythe who aims to become a Death Scythe with the help of Meister Maka Albarn. The duo works alongside others to take on missions of collecting souls and protecting the city from countless threats.

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