Crunchyroll’s Major Action Fantasy Unveils New Trailer Ahead of Major Arc

One of the biggest action fantasy series, Wistoria: Wand and Sword, released its highly anticipated second season as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. The anime, based on a light novel series by Fujino Omori, debuted in 2024 and became a major hit, praised for its animation, worldbuilding, and characters. Omori is renowned for the acclaimed series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? The anime returned last month and is already halfway through after releasing its Episode 6. Crunchyroll is streaming new episodes of the series every Sunday at 1:30 A.M. PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast.

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Both seasons of the anime are available in regions across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the English dub is two weeks behind, and the new episodes will drop at the same time as the subbed. As the anime reaches a crucial stage, it drops a new commemorative video highlighting everything that has happened in the anime so far. The story will begin a new chapter, bringing new challenges to Will Serfort and his peers.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Is All Set to Begin a New Phase

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So far, the story was still in its initial phase as it followed Will’s journey to reaching the tower of the Magia Vander. The second season is also set to introduce new characters as the story picks up from where the first season ended, setting up one of the most brutal arcs in the series so far. Encountering the Evil Grand Duke in the first season was only the beginning, as the villains have finally started making their move. The world is preparing for the fateful day as chaos begins to swirl around the kingdom.

Not only that, but the New Year’s celebration goes terribly wrong, and Will finds himself in the middle of the chaos as always. While the kingdom’s safety is in jeopardy, the graduation date also draws near, and it will decide the future of Will and the other students. Unfortunately, Will was supposed at a major disadvantage since he couldn’t perform even the most basic spells, which severely hinders his progress. However, his feats at the festival were witnessed by everyone as he saved countless lives. It would’ve been deemed unfair to him if his abilities weren’t acknowledged, which is why he was still able to ascend the tower.

This is when the main story will actually begin, featuring the truth of the world after the anticipated reunion between Will and Elfaria. In an interview, the author teased the Terminaria Arc, saying it’s the climax of the beginning. This further proves that the upcoming episodes are going to be more crucial than fans realize. Additionally, aside from the challenges, the second season will also focus on the relationship between Will and Elfaria, who await their reunion after being separated several years ago.

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