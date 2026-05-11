Legendary Akira Creator Returns with New Anime After 12 Years

The creator of the Akira series, Katsuhiro Otomo, has left a legendary mark on the world of anime and manga, and his latest move may be his biggest contribution to the industry yet. Otomo began his journey in the anime and manga industry as a mangaka before finally breaking through with the creation of the Akira manga. His place in the anime industry was later solidified when he served as the screenwriter and director of the Akira anime film adaptation, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest anime movies ever created. Since then, fans have eagerly waited to see what he would create next.

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However, ever since Otomo’s last major work on the opening short for the anthology anime film Short Peace nearly 13 years ago, there has been little major news surrounding his projects. Fans last knew him to be involved as the director and writer of the original anime film Orbital Era, which was announced to be in production by Sunrise in 2019. After years of silence, Otomo himself has finally broken it by establishing a new anime studio named Oval Gear, whose studio banner features the central character of Orbital Era. This has sparked speculation among fans that Orbital Era could now be produced under this newly established studio, with Otomo being fully involved in the project while also creating opportunities for new talent to contribute.

Legendary Akira Creator Establishes New Studio With a Promise to Finally Deliver the New Anime Announced Years Ago

2026年5月設立「OVAL GEAR animation studio」公式アカウントを開設いたしました。

大友克洋監督新作アニメーション作品の制作情報をお届けします。 pic.twitter.com/8XjYlocN1D — OVAL GEAR animation studio (@OVAL_GEAR) May 11, 2026

This exciting announcement comes from the newly launched X account alongside an official website, both of which state that information regarding a new animation project by director Katsuhiro Otomo will be shared soon. While there is still no concrete information about the studio’s new anime, the website does outline the vision behind the newly established studio. According to the website, the studio was founded with the goal of passing down the visual expression and artistic style that Otomo has cultivated over many years to the next generation. This statement makes it clear that Otomo’s primary ambition, even beyond creating new anime, is to preserve his legacy by nurturing new talent, making this studio a major step forward.

The website also features job openings for production staff, allowing both newcomers and experienced creators to join either as full-time staff or freelancers. This could become one of the greatest opportunities for emerging talent to explore the animation industry under the guidance of the legendary Katsuhiro Otomo. For someone with decades of experience and a reputation as one of the most influential figures in anime and manga, there may be no better way to pass on the creative vision and knowledge he has built over the years.

Studio Oval Gear’s first anime, which is practically confirmed to be Orbital Era, will likely define the quality and artistic direction Otomo aims to present through this new venture. With this new studio now established, even the long-rumored anime remake of Akira could finally become a reality. Overall, this marks a major moment for the anime industry, as it not only signals the return of the legendary creator behind Akira but also promises to enrich the industry with his vision and breathtaking artistic style.

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