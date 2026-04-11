Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Star Shares Major Season 3 Concern: “How Will They Depict It?”

The latest Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has finally reached its conclusion as the exciting journey of Frieren and her party continues after the First Class Mage Exam. The party travels to the Northern Plateau, where they keep encountering bigger threats than ever. The latest arc only runs for 10 episodes, adapting the Continued Northern Travels and the Divine Revolte Arcs. Furthermore, the season finale also sets up the Golden Land Arc, which is often considered the best arc in the manga so far. The series will keep getting more intense from here on out as Frieren and the others head towards Aureole, the place where the souls of the dead rest.

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Following the second season’s finale, the official website of the anime shared an interview with the voices behind the main characters, Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki), Fern (Kana Ichinose), and Stark (Chiaki Kobyashi). The voice actors share their experience working on the new season, the changes compared to the first season, and their thoughts on the story so far. When asked to share their thoughts on the Season 3 announcement, Kana Ichinose shares a major concern for the anime’s upcoming season.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Star Worries Over The Golden Land Arc

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

During the interview, Ichinose shares, “As someone who has read the original work, my first thought is, ‘How will they bring that golden city to life on screen?’ As a reader, I’m simply eager to see it. However, even now that I’ve heard the announcement, it still doesn’t quite feel real. It feels like it’s happening a little while away in the future. But that’s precisely why it’s fun to imagine how it will take shape.”

She continues, “How will they depict a world where everything is gold? Just thinking about what the colors and atmosphere will be like makes me excited. Fern will surely be facing a new phase as well. There isn’t much I can say yet, but I will do my best to face it head-on. I hope you all will enjoy imagining it and look forward to it.”

As the name of the arc suggests, the Golden Land Arc will be set in a city that has been turned to gold. After parting ways with Methode and Genau, Frieren’s party continues their travels when they hear about a certain land rumored to be turned to gold. People from all over are traveling to the rumored city just to have a glimpse at it. The finale also reveals that not only is the Golden City real, but it’s also Denken’s homeland, where one of the Seven Sages of Destruction is currently residing.

Since the truth behind the mysterious city will unravel in the upcoming season, Ichinose’s major concern is how the anime will depict the scenery. Since the manga is black and white, there’s a sense of excitement over finally seeing the Golden City brought to life. The anime’s finale only featured a brief glimpse from afar, but the upcoming season will unravel the mysterious beauty of the land.

When Will Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 Release?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Right after the second season’s finale was released, the official website of the anime announced a third season for 2027. Additionally, the website also released a key visual featuring a first look at Mahat of the Golden City, the most crucial character in the Golden Land Arc. Mahat is one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, and his powers are beyond measure. The Golden Land Arc runs for 28 chapters, so there’s no way to determine if the third season will adapt any other arc without the episode count. You can catch up with the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll, where we can expect Season 3 to drop as well.

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