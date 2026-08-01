Crunchyroll’s Now Streaming the Biggest Isekai Movie of 2026 Amid New Season Delay

The biggest Isekai movie of the year is now streaming with Crunchyroll, and it comes at the perfect time as fans are going to be missing out on the anime’s latest episode. The year has been a strong one for new anime releases thus far as fans have gotten to see new episodes of some of their favorite franchises through the year. But not only have these anime dominated TV screens (especially as seen this Summer), but anime has been hitting it big on the big screen too with key movie releases.

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has returned in a big way this year as not only is now in the midst of its fourth season, but it also hit screens across theaters earlier this Spring with a brand new movie. Now after a couple of months of waiting for it, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, is now streaming with Crunchyroll. This comes at the perfect time as the new season of the TV series is delaying its latest episode until next week too.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie Now Streaming With Crunchyroll

© Taiki Kawakami, Fuse, KODANSHA/ “Ten-Sura” Project

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea was part of a two pronged return for the franchise. First hitting theaters in Japan earlier this year before getting a limited screening release in the United States, this is the second feature film in the long running Isekai anime franchise. With a story set after the events of the third season overseen by original series writer Fuze, it’s something you can jump into even if you’re not fully up to date with everything that has gone down in the latest season of the TV series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea is directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi for studio Eightbit with a script provided by Yasuhito Kikuchi and Toshizo Nemoto, Ryoma Ebata providing the character designs, and Hitoshi Fujima composing the music. It’s also available for streaming with both Japanese and English dubbed audio, so you can jump in without too much worry. It’s an original story that could end up impacting what’s coming in the franchise’s future.

What’s Going on With That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

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This new movie release is going to be the perfect way for fans to make it through a sudden delay for the main TV series, however. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime kicked off Season 4 of the anime earlier this Spring, and is now working its way through its second major arc for the Summer 2026 anime schedule. It’s unfortunately going to be an unexpected wait for the next episode, however, as broadcast changes in Japan have now delayed it from its previously scheduled release this week to an August 7th release instead.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 is the biggest season of the anime to date. Not only has it been confirmed to continue for five full cours of episodes over the next few years, but the series has also kicked off some major conflicts against the Rozzo Family and Yuuki. Rimuru has quite a lot to juggle from here on out, so fans are going to want to tune in with Crunchyroll to catch up.

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