Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Confirms U.S. Release Date for New Movie With New Trailer

Crunchyroll‘s biggest anime franchise is coming back this Spring with both a new season of the TV anime and a new feature film, and it has confirmed the United States release date for its new movie with a cool new trailer and poster. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the biggest Isekai anime franchises out there running today. The TV anime is series is preparing to make its return this Spring with a fourth season, and the franchise is already hitting theaters in Japan with its second major film effort.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea is now screening across theaters in Japan ahead of the TV anime’s return later this Spring, but Crunchyroll has now confirmed that the new film will be releasing theatrically across the United States and Canada on May 1st. To help celebrate the film getting a theatrical release from Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures, you can check out the new trailer and poster for the film below.

Play video

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Azure Sea will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada on May 1st. The film will be screening with both Japanese language audio and English subtitles and English dubbed audio. The new film will also be releasing with a special ten minute long sneak peek together with an upcoming re-release of the franchise’s previous film, Scarlet Bond, on April 20th as part of an upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Nights event. But that’s far from all that fans can look forward to.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Azure Sea takes place following the end of the third season, and features a brand new story from the original writer behind the light novels, Fuse. Directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi for studio Eightbit (the same studio behind the TV anime), the new film is going to be one of the big franchise entries coming this year as fans get ready for the Spring 2026 anime schedule. There’s going to be a ton of Rimuru to enjoy.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Confirms Crunchyroll Streaming Release

© Taiki Kawakami, Fuse, KODANSHA/ “Ten-Sura” Project

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 has also been confirmed for a release with Crunchyroll on April 3rd as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. It’s also going to be one of the biggest new seasons of episodes from Isekai anime franchises this year. The series has been renewed for a five cour long fourth season, with the first two cours of the season planned for a release through to the end of the year. The first two parts will air back to back, but there’s going to be a break before the final three cours.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been getting bigger with each subsequent season as Rimuru and the rest of Tempest grown in strength and prominence. Now that he’s become a Demon Lord with a territory that others will be coming after, Tempest is at the center of some major conflicts that we’ll only see get more intense as more episodes come along.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!