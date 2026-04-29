Crunchyroll Hypes New Reincarnated as a Slime Movie With Sneak Peek Clip (Exclusive)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is coming to theaters this week with a brand new movie, and Crunchyroll is gearing up for the movie’s release with an exclusive sneak peek clip for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea. It’s a great time to be a fan of the massive Isekai franchise as it has returned this Spring with a new season of episodes following Rimuru as Tempest continues to expand. But that is far from the only return that fans of the anime will get to enjoy.

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea originally made its debut across theaters in Japan earlier this year, and Crunchyroll will be bringing the new film to This new film features a brand new story overseen by original light novel series writer Fuse, and teases that Gobta is going to have a major role in an exclusively shared clip with ComicBook teasing a surprise ambush that he and new character Yura are hit by. Check it out in action below.

What to Know for New Reincarnated as a Slime Movie

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea is coming to North America on May 1st, and will be screening with both Japanese and English dubbed audio. Directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi for studio Eightbit (the same studio behind the TV anime), the new film takes place after the events of Season 3 but before the fourth season. So fans who aren’t completely caught up with the latest episodes won’t have to worry too much about whether or not they’re going to be missing any important story or character details.

Original series writer with a script provided by Yasuhito Kikuchi and Toshizo Nemoto, Ryoma Ebata provides the character designs while Hitoshi Fujima composes the music. The film will be introducing fans to a few new additions to the wider cast, but the most important is Yura. She’ll be voiced by Saori Onishi in the Japanese language version, and Allegra Clark in the English dub. And as teased by this sneak peek, Gobta plays a major role in the film as well.

What’s Going on With Reincarnated as a Slime Right Now?

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea might be featuring an original story, but like some of the other special projects for the franchise there are implications for the wider canon. Without giving too much away about the film, there are a few teases for characters and ideas we’ll likely see come to fruition in the future of the series, and that’s great news considering that Season 4 of the TV anime is slated to run for five full cours of episodes.

But also if you’re a Gobta fan, then this new film is absolutely a must-watch. The character unfortunately falls to the wayside in the main series as there are just far too many other characters to showcase in any given episode, so this is the first real story that Gobta has been able to really dig into. For now, you can catch up with the multiple seasons, OVA specials, and previous films for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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