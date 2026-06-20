Major Crunchyroll Isekai Shares First Look Trailer for Sequel’s Next Major Arc

One major Crunchyroll Isekai franchise is continuing through the Summer, and has dropped the first look trailer showing off what’s coming in the next big arc. Crunchyroll is gearing up for the debut of a whole new wave of anime hitting this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but there will also be plenty of ongoing series that will continue to air through the coming months. That’s especially true for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as it’s working through the biggest season of the anime to date.

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 is the longest season of the anime to date with five full cours of episodes planned to air through the next couple of years. The Spring months brought the first arc to an end as Rimuru was able to escape from Maribel Rozzo’s plans, but this is only the spark of something bigger to come in the next arc. You can check out the first look trailer and poster for the coming arc below.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Part 2 First Look Revealed

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 will be continuing to air its episodes through the Summer 2026 anime schedule with its second cour, and you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. Make sure to catch up with everything that’s happened in the season thus far because it’s only going to get more complicated from this point on as Rimuru discovered that Yuuki has a much bigger plan in mind that he needs to keep an eye out for. The clash with Maribel showcased just how unprepared he truly is for what could happen next.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 will also debut a new set of theme songs with this second cour too. The new opening theme is titled “TACTIC” as performed by Daoko (which you get a sample of in this trailer), and the new ending theme is titled “Hymnal” as performed by Azusa Tadokoro. But it’s also going to introduce a whole new slate of players to the mix that involve even more of the extended cast introduced over the first three seasons.

What’s Next for Rimuru in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4?

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 took a bit to get going into the thick of the action as Maribel Rozzo had been using her Greed powered schemes to work in the shadows. The first half of the season had been a lighter affair as Rimuru was more focused on his labyrinth, but this changed once Maribel made her move with the attempt to take control of Rimuru himself. Naturally this didn’t work out, and Rimuru is only stronger through the attempt.

This is going to catch the ire of the Rozzo family in full, and the former hero has now declared his vengeance against Rimuru. This new trailer seems to be tapping more into the hero that Rimuru once absorbed in the past and teases a surprising descendant coming to fruition, so we’ll have to see how Rimuru navigates all of this moving forward.

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