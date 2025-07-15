Anime’s Best Isekai Just Locked Down Its Next Movie Release Date

The best Isekai anime is coming back with a brand new movie, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has finally locked down its release date for its next feature film with a new trailer and poster. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime wrapped up the third season of its TV anime run last year, and quickly confirmed that the franchise would be continuing with both a new fourth season and a feature film coming to theaters. We’re going to be seeing this new movie hit our screens first, so it’s time to finally start getting ready.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Tears of the Blue Sea Arc has been announced as the official title for the new movie, and it will be featuring a brand new story not seen in the original light novel or previous anime releases. This new film has finally locked down its release date as it prepares for its premiere in theaters across Japan next February, and to celebrate has debuted the first look at what to expect from the new movie with a new trailer and poster that you can check out below.

What to Know for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s New Movie

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Tears of the Blue Sea Arc will be hitting theaters across Japan on February 27, 2026, but its potential international release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. This new film is going to feature a brand new story not seen in Fuse and Mitz Vah’s original light novel series, and will feature a returning voice cast from the TV anime series. It’s yet to be revealed who will be voicing any of the new characters making their debut in the new film, however.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Tears of the Blue Sea Arc has yet to reveal its staff as of this time either, but Eight-Bit will once again be the production studio behind it just as they did with the previous TV anime, film, and OVA special releases. Original light novel series author Fuse is also credited with providing the new story for the film as well. As for that story, the film has also shared a little bit of what fans could expect to see in action when it hits next year.

What Is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s New Movie About?

As for what to expect from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Tears of the Blue Sea Arc, the film’s initial synopsis teases it as such, “After the opening ceremony of the demon nation [Demonic Empire], Rimuru and his friends are invited by the Heavenly Empress Elmesia of the great elven nation [Sorcerer Dynasty Sarion] to visit her resort island. As the group enjoys their brief vacation, a mysterious woman who calls herself Yura appears. A new incident unfolds in the endless blue sea.”

There has yet to be a release window or date revealed for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 as of this time, but you can check out everything that’s happened in the meantime. The first three seasons are now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond movie, the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus’ Dream OVA specials, spin-off series and more. It’s quite a lot, and it’s because it’s been such a hit Isekai anime series.