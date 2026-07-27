Major Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Sudden Delay for Next New Episode

A major Isekai franchise now streaming with Crunchyroll has confirmed a sudden delay before the release of its next new episode this season. Isekai has had a great year of new anime releases so far, and that naturally includes all of the blockbuster franchises that made their return for new episodes as well. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is the biggest Isekai anime franchise now streaming with Crunchyroll, and it made its return for its massive fourth season earlier this Spring. Now it’s in its second phase.

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 is going to be the biggest season of the franchise to date with five full cours of episodes planned over the next couple of years. The second half of the season is now airing through the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and has unfortunately revealed that the next episode will be bumped from its previously scheduled July 31st release to its newly planned launch later this August due to broadcast changes in Japan.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Announces Episode 17 Delay

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The official website for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 confirms that Episode 17 will not be airing on July 31st in Japan, but instead will be airing next week on August 7th due to programming changes in the region. In its place will be a special recap episode going back through everything that’s happened thus far, and that means fans get more time to catch up with everything that’s gone down in a very packed season. This is happening at the perfect time too considering what’s next.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 is now in the midst of its second major arc. Now that Mariabell has been defeated, the Rozzo family is moving forward with their plan. Granbell Rozzo is preparing for a massive war against Rimuru, and it seems like Yuuki Kagurazaka has involved himself as well as he’s searching for the weapon that Demon Lord Luminus has been hiding. So it’s all about to get a lot more complicated for Tempest and its forces moving forward.

What’s Next for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4?

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime continues its trend of being one of the most popular Isekai anime releases of the year with Season 4, and that’s especially impressive considering that nothing truly huge in scope happened with this slate of episodes thus far. This delay might seem like a bummer at the moment, but it’s the perfect time to catch up with it all as the first half of the season seemed to be a larger set up for a much bigger conflict against the Rozzo family empire.

But if you love the way that Rimuru has been building up Tempest over the first three seasons of the anime, and love the many meetings and political dealings that need to take place to expand his region, then this season has been a great way. It’s the best time to catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll, and that includes its feature film and OVA releases among them too. It’s a lot to absorb.

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