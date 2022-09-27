Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Has Turned Hideo Kojima Into a Fanboy

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is the latest project to highlight CD Projekt Red's IP, and it would put things lightly to say it is popular. Sales for Cyberpunk 2077 have surged following the anime's release, and Studio Trigger is earning all sorts of praise for its adaptation. From new gamers to old-school anime lovers, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has something for everyone, and it has turned Hideo Kojima into a bonafide fanboy.

Of course, Kojima was bound to share his thoughts on the show as the video game designer is known for his love of two things: games and anime. Taking to Twitter, the founder of Kojima Productions shared his reactions to the series with fans, and it clearly didn't take the creator long to fall in love.

"I took a quick peek at the Trigger-produced "Cyberpunk" anime, and FRANZ FERDINAND's "THIS FIRE" played in the opening. Good taste," he wrote before adding a few more tweets for fans. "I just watched "Cyberpunk Edgerunners" in one sitting! Awesome! Great! Under the recent domestic anime situation, there was a feeling that famous Japanese studios were consumed by the overseas market, but not this one! This is a miracle of squeezing the trigger to the world!"

"This is the most shocking thing I've seen since Arcane, which I saw last year!!! Or more like an incident! A miracle work by "Netflix" who planned to implant both IP "Cyberpunk" and "Trigger's" unique sense of "Cyberpunk"! I'm sure you'll enjoy it!"

Clearly, Kojima has a thing for Trigger's new anime, and it is hard to blame him for falling. After all, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is as gorgeous narratively as it is visually. From start to finish, Night City comes to life perfectly in this anime, and critics have showered the adaptation with nothing but love. And now, it seems the show's fandom is headed up by none other than Kojima himself.

What do you think about Kojima's latest anime recommendation? Does your taste in anime suit his...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.