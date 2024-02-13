Cyberpunk Edgerunners Makes Comeback With New Merchandise

Cyberpunk Edgerunners was such a hit for Netflix that the original anime series was able to give a serious boost to the video game it was based on, Cyberpunk 2077. In the anime adaptation's ten episodes, viewers are able to witness the tragic tale of David as he attempts to survive Night City and become a legend in his own right. While there have been no plans revealed as of yet to return with a new animated take on the technologically advanced world, that isn't stopping new merchandise from hitting the internet.

Cyberpunk 2077 had some issues when it was first released, but CD Projekt Red has been working to re-ignite Night City. On top of creating new downloadable content for video game players in Phantom Liberty, the game producers have also addressed several bugs and changes that many fans were asking for. Certain elements, and even footage, from Edgerunners has been included in the game that certainly captured players' attention.

Cyberpunk: David And Lucy Return

The IGN Store is promoting a new figure that sees David and Lucy sitting side-by-side. The figurine is currently available for pre-order and is aiming to be released in January of next year 2025. For fans who watched Cyberpunk Edgerunners, you know that this meeting is rather bittersweet in terms of how David and Lucy's story came to a close.

(Photo: IGN Store)

A second season for Cyberpunk Edgerunners seems unlikely, especially considering how open and shut the first season was in terms of its story. If you want to delve further into the story of Night City, there have also been several comic book series created by Dark Horse Comics. While these comics don't focus on the likes of David, and the video game protagonist V, they further explore this technologically advanced dystopia.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the anime adaptation from Studio TRIGGER, the series is currently available to stream on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes the animated series, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

Will you be returning to Night City with this new merchandise?