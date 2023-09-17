Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Celebrates 1st Anniversary With New Art

It's going to be a pretty big month for the Cyberpunk 2077 franchise as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is celebrating the 1st Anniversary of the anime's debut on Netflix with some special new art! Cyberpunk 2077 is gearing up for a new era of the video game release with a special new story expansion coming later this month, and it also lines up with some special dates for the franchise overall. Not only does it line up with the anniversary for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, but also holds some significance in the Cyberpunk franchise timeline too. So the franchise is celebrating in a cool new way.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners might have debuted last year, but the anime continues to be a big hit with fans as it introduced a whole new wave of viewers to the chaos of the Cyberpunk 2077 world. With the game itself launching the Phantom Liberty expansion on September 26th, Studio Trigger artist Yoh Yoshinari celebrated both the expansion and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' anime anniversary with some special art highlighting both Lucy and the new character Songbird coming in Phantom Liberty. Check it out below:

One year ago, we started our wild ride to the Moon together. Dear Edgerunners — thank you for being a part of this incredible adventure with us! 💚



On September 26th we'll set off on a journey with another talented netrunner, Songbird, in #PhantomLiberty expansion.

How to Watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself, you can now find Cyberpunk: Edgerunners streaming with Netflix. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi wih Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, and Yoh Yoshinari as character designer for Studio Trigger, Netflix teases the series as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine was a big fan when it first released last year and noted the following about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in our official review (of which you can check out in full here), "...Edgerunners is a series that isn't shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigger was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way."

